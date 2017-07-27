Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Costs savings and efficiency will become the biggest focuses for Loblaw Companies Ltd. in coming quarters, believes Scotia Capital analyst Patricia Baker following second quarter results.

“Q2 performance, which delivered very well to plan with EPS growth up 9.9 per cent, has been completely overshadowed by the headwinds facing the company in the coming year,” she wrote in a research note. “The dual pressures of minimum-wage escalation to come in January 2018 in both Ontario and Alberta and recently revealed cuts to generic reimbursement rates in Quebec that will apply across Canada mean significant added cost burdens of about $250-million by our estimates.”

