SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) should appeal to both growth and value investors given its “highly discounted” valuation and “best in class” earnings per share growth profile, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.

He raised his target price for shares of the Montreal-based engineering and construction company following the closing of its $3.6-billion acquisition of WS Atkins plc on Monday, which he called “transformational.”

