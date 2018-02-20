Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had insider buying activity.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN-T)

On Feb. 13, Patricia Zuccotti purchased 1,346 units at an average price per unit of US$37.2162, increasing her portfolio's position to 4,961 units.

The same day, John Lacey accumulated 2,000 units at an average price per unit of US$37.19, taking his account's holdings up to 10,500 units.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN-T)

Two board members were recent buyers in the market.

On Feb. 13, Lou Maroun purchased 2,200 units at an average price per unit of $40.45, lifting his portfolio's position up to 10,000 units.

On Feb. 9, Patricia Zuccotti bought 1,565 units for an account in which she has indirect ownership, increasing the account's holdings to 8,427 units.

The following stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

Several members of the management team have eliminated their account positions.

On Feb. 13 and Feb. 12, Chief Financial Officer John Black exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 98,596), eliminating his portfolio's position. In addition, on the first day of the month, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (30,000) at an average price per share of $43.8397.

On Feb. 13 and Feb. 8, Spence Orr, Senior Vice-President of Merchandising and Product Safety, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares, 31,956 on Feb. 13 and 31,955 shares on Feb. 8, eliminating his portfolio's position.

On Feb. 9, Carrie Baker, Senior Vice-President – Chief of Staff, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (45,000) at an average price per share of $41.2087, eliminating her portfolio's position.

On Feb. 9, David Forrest, Senior Vice-President – General Counsel, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (14,814) at an average price per share of $40.8724, eliminating his account's holdings.

Earlier in the month, we reported sales from other management executives.

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6, Ana Mihaljevic, Senior Vice-President- Planning and Sales Operations, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (28,888), eliminating her portfolio's position.

On Feb. 1, Kara MacKillop, Senior Vice-President- Human Resources, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000) at an average price per share of $43.838, leaving 15,000 shares in her account.

On Feb. 1, Jacob Pat, Vice-President – Information Technology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (43,000), eliminating his account's holdings.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T)

On Feb. 8, Allan Fowler, Vice-President – Business Development and Investor Relations, exercised his options and divested the corresponding share count (31,777) at an average price per share of $31.81, eliminating his portfolio's holdings.

Earlier in the month, we reported that Chief Research Officer Larry Holbrook sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $34.892 on Jan. 31 with 91,000 shares remaining in his portfolio.