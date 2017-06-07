Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) is buying La Villita, a multi-family apartment community in Irving, Texas for $48.8-million (U.S.).

Pure Multi-Family said it intends to fund a portion of the purchase price of La Villita with cash from its equity financing completed in April and new first mortgage financing.

