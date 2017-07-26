Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) is increasing its quarterly dividend by 7 per cent to 41.75 cents per common from 39 cents.
It starts with its dividend payable on Oct. 31.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Celestica Inc$15.84-0.95(-5.66%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$14.83+0.24(+1.64%)
- Mainstreet Health Investments Inc$9.300.00(0.00%)
- Lsc Lithium Corp$1.210.00(0.00%)
- First National Financial Corp$24.70-1.78(-6.72%)
- Carmanah Technologies Corp$4.150.00(0.00%)
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.40-0.26(-3.90%)
- Yellow Pages Ltd$6.36-0.99(-13.47%)
- Tembec Inc$4.67-0.01(-0.21%)
- Canfor Pulp Products Inc$12.10+0.20(+1.68%)
- Capital Power Corp$24.80+0.55(+2.27%)
- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust$7.86+0.06(+0.77%)
- Updated July 25 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.