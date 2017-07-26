Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Areeb Siddiqi works on the mechanical load tester for solar panels at Celestica's company headquarters in Toronto on May 27, 2013. (JENNIFER ROBERTS For The Globe and Mail)
Areeb Siddiqi works on the mechanical load tester for solar panels at Celestica's company headquarters in Toronto on May 27, 2013. (JENNIFER ROBERTS For The Globe and Mail)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) is increasing its quarterly dividend by 7 per cent to 41.75 cents per common from 39 cents. 

It starts with its dividend payable on Oct. 31.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories