Economists’ biggest mistakes of 2017

It's important to remember that economists and strategists got it wrong in 2017 while the forecasts for the coming year are being published. TC Global Macro has us covered with a review,

"In 2017, for the first time in years, forecasters underestimated global real GDP growth. Average real GDP growth for the twelve countries we monitor is now expected to be 3.6% compared with a consensus forecast of 3.3% .. Inflation forecasts for 2017 were, once again, too high … for the first time in many years, economists' forecasts of central bank policy rates were too low."

Can bitcoin be valued like a currency? Morgan Stanley says no,

"Can Bitcoin be valued like a currency? No. There is no interest rate associated with Bitcoin. Like digital gold? Maybe. Does not have any intrinsic use like gold has in electronics or jewelry. But investors appear to be ascribing some value to it… If nobody accepts the technology for payment then the value would be 0."

I didn't think U.S. congress was going to pass that hot mess of a tax bill, but it looks like I was wrong. Comments from left-leaning Paul Krugman and Vox are below, but even rightist economists are wondering why stimulus is happening despite full employment and why corporations are getting the bulk of the tax breaks when they've already been main beneficiaries of Fed monetary policy,

"Historians on the tax fight: "This was manufactured urgency"" – Vox

U.S. corporate bonds are the asset class to watch in 2018, in my opinion. They are the most exposed to rising interest rates, and are trading at extremely expensive levels relative to government bonds. Cheap money has been a big driver of profit growth on both sides of the border and to a significant degree (for just one example), the U.S. shale boom is the result of the low costs of borrowing to expand production,

