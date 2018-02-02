The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Horizons Marijuana ETF (DOG)

Drugs are for people who can't handle reality. Or, as the stoner in your high school used to say, reality is for people who can't handle drugs. Either way, marijuana investors were confronted with the reality that pot stocks – which soared to absurd valuations – are subject to the same laws of gravity that apply to other speculative investments. With the industry raising about $1-billion of financing in January alone, the supply of marijuana investments appears to have finally exceeded demand.

HMMJ (TSX), $16.40, down $6.31 or 27.8% over week

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (STAR)

What do coffee and soft drinks have in common, apart from the fact that when consumed in large quantities they make you go pee a lot? Um, not much. Which is why some analysts were scratching their heads after Keurig Green Mountain, purveyor of specialty coffees and K-cup brewing machines, agreed to pay US$19-billion for Dr Pepper Snapple, whose pop portfolio includes Dr Pepper, Snapple, Canada Dry and 7Up. Maybe Keurig was just looking for a liquid investment?

DPS (NYSE), US$118.71, up US$23.06 or 24.1% over week

Open Text (STAR)

Multiple-choice quiz! Which of the following software solutions does Open Text not provide? a) enterprise content management; b) customer experience management; c) business process management; d) anger management. Answer: d. Shareholders weren't angry at all after the company posted a 35-per-cent jump in revenue and 56-per-cent increase in operating cash flow for its fiscal second quarter, helped by mergers and acquisitions. Judging by the soaring stock price, they were thrilled.

OTEX (TSX), $45.32, up $3.19 or 7.6% over week

Bitcoin (DOG)

"Honey, you know that romantic winter getaway I promised you?"

"Yes, I can't wait!"

"Well, I, uh, invested the money in bitcoin …"

"And?"

"How do you feel about a staycation?"

Bitcoin (spot), US$8,622.50, down US$2,252.29 or 20.7% over week

Aimia (DOG)

Loyalty-plan operator Aimia sure didn't get any loyalty from investors this week. The shares plunged after the company agreed to sell its Nectar loyalty program to Sainsbury PLC for $105-million, citing "limited prospects" for adding new clients that don't compete with the British company, which is Nectar's biggest partner and sells everything from groceries to furniture. With Aimia's Aeroplan program already facing the loss of Air Canada in 2020, investors are cashing in their points now.

AIM (TSX), $2.31, down $1.49 or 39.2% over week