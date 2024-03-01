“Across Canada, there is a real shift in attitude towards becoming less dependent on fossil fuels and moving towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future. With this goal, access to a reliable supply chain of metals – such as copper, lithium, nickel and rare earth minerals – has grown increasingly important to support the critical minerals strategy set out by the Canadian government. The demand for copper, for example, is anticipated to significantly increase because of its uses in expanding electricity networks and clean energy technologies. In 2022, Canadian mines produced about 550,000 metric tonnes of copper, over half of which originating in B.C. With a growing confidence in the exploration sector, this is proving to be an exciting time for investors. With Canada’s timeline to transition to a greener energy production, the reliance on exploration companies and the importance of discovering these critical metal deposits will grow exponentially.”

FIORE ALIPERTI

President and CEO, Metallis Resources Inc.