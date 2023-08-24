Open this photo in gallery: Here’s a crash course in personal finance for students and their familiesThe Globe and Mail

It’s tricky to be a post-secondary student in 2023. Your family spent years saving for college or university. Now that the moment is here, higher inflation means everything is pricier than expected.

What’s a first year to do? Alongside the right mindset, you’ll need a crash course in personal finance. We’re here to get you started.

How parents can start smart money conversations with their university-bound children

Research has discovered that kids today are curious and motivated about managing money earlier than their parents were. And this same research shows that the financial habits of parents are, like it or not, passed down to their children.

As a result, kids who are taught money management by their parents are more likely to demonstrate healthy financial behaviours like saving and budgeting. They are also less likely to have student debt and a bad credit score.

Here are some tips for starting money-wise conversations with your teenager in preparation for their college years.

Living at home during college? Five smart things to do with the money you’re saving

Living at home may not be the most exciting way to go to college, but as the cost of living and rent skyrockets across Canada, there certainly are many financial advantages to staying with your parents.

In this article, we offer some tips on how to make the best use of the money you’ve saved by living at home, provided by Scotiabank’s Kingsley Chak along with suggestions from student staff and alumni from the financial assistance office at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Six financial tips for international students in Canada

Among the many challenges that international students face in settling in a foreign country by themselves, including adapting to a different culture and sometimes language, they also have to ensure they don’t fall behind on finances.

The Globe and Mail compiled a list of tips to help international students become financially responsible and set them up for success should they wish to remain in Canada beyond their studies.

These stories are the first of a nine-part series about personal finance for post-secondary students and their families. Subscribe to Morning Update to be the first to know when the next articles are available.