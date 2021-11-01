For years, climate change was thought of as a strictly environmental issue. But now, with record floods, fires, heat waves and a damning report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it’s clear climate change is an everything issue. Many of us want to make sure we’re not actively supporting businesses or funding projects that contribute to the climate crisis – and that includes where we invest our money.

Many investors want to align their personal values with their financial objectives.

Enter green investing.

Money is already pouring into green investments. But if you’re an investor looking to get better acquainted with climate-conscious investing choices, knowing where to get started or how to separate valid corporate claims from greenwashed nonsense can be overwhelming.

The good news: It doesn’t have to be.

In five newsletter issues, you can expect to learn:

What is green investing? Ethically minded investing is nothing new, but it’s seeing growing interest among individuals who want to put their dollars where their values are. Green investing – sometimes lumped in with ESG investing – is the practice of investing in stocks, bonds or indexes in areas that limit environmental harm – or nudge things in the right direction. How to get started – it doesn’t have to be overwhelming, or a radical departure from traditional investing. We’ll look at options (like buying baskets of stocks and bonds rather than individual securities) that help investors get started, while adequately considering risk. What is the energy transition? Renewable power and other clean technology are set to take a bigger and bigger share of the world’s energy mix. And an increasing global focus on decarbonizing means that more companies that traditionally focused on oil production are diversifying in a bid to stay relevant. Can green investing save the planet? Green is popular and many companies want it in action – but that means climate-conscious investors need to know how to tell the difference between a real environmental claim and corporate greenwashing. Advice from the experts: What’s next? We talk to the pros – people who make their living finding and analyzing ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) – for guidance on what to consider when building a green investing strategy.

That might seem like a lot to learn, but never fear – we have expert reporters to guide you through.

Here’s how it works: Each Tuesday, you will get an e-mail with guidance on one topic within green investing to expand your knowledge. Get expert insight from The Globe’s David Berman, Emma Graney, and Jeffrey Jones, with actionable tips and bonus reading materials.

Of course, before making any investment you should consult your own adviser to make sure that it is right for your objectives and tolerance for risk.

