When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

We’ve collected data about 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.

For each variable, the data underwent rescaling to generate scores ranging from 0 to 1, based on each city’s ranking position. For example, Vancouver was the second-most walkable community and received a high score of 0.998, whereas Thunder Bay ranked 186 and received a lower score of 0.578.

We identified certain categories as more important for people selecting a community to live in – such as Economy and Housing – and weighted them more heavily than less significant categories, such as Climate and Amenities. The same approach was applied to variables within each category; for instance, proximity to grocery stores was given more weight than proximity to libraries, recognizing the former’s greater impact on an average person’s quality of life.

In the end, we weighted and averaged the scores to compute a composite score for each city. No community is perfect – even our top-ranked city, Victoria, received some middling scores for Housing and Health Care. But the ranking offers a holistic view of the strengths of each community’s overall livability.

You can also tailor rankings to your preferences with our interactive tool by assigning additional weights to specific categories. If all categories are selected, the customized ranking will result in the original setup.

We also included 32 aspects of a community, some of which are not used for the main ranking, to comprehensively depict each city’s attributes and characteristics.

To accommodate people’s priorities at different stages of life, we created sub-rankings for the best cities to live in for people graduating from university, starting a family or business, going through midlife transitions to retirement or who are new to the country. Six additional variables have been explicitly included in the corresponding sub-rankings on top of those used for the main ranking.

In our context, the term “city” aligns with Statistics Canada’s classification of Census Subdivisions (CSDs), which typically correspond to municipal boundaries. Our analysis accounted for unique situations, such as Lloydminster, a city that straddles Alberta and Saskatchewan under a single municipal administration, and areas such as North Vancouver and Langley in British Columbia, and Moncton, which have two CSDs beside each other with the same name. Statscan identifies them as distinct regions, but they are commonly perceived as part of a unified area by the general public. In these situations, we combined pairs to form a single city, which aligns with general perceptions.

Our ranking covers cities across all provinces and territories, with the exception of Nunavut, where no single city meets our population threshold.

Most data were sourced from Environics Analytics Group Ltd. and its third-party licensors, when applicable, including modelled and estimated data that may not precisely match actual data. Demographic data from Environics Analytics, such as population and household makeup, were estimated as of July 1, 2023. We obtained rent data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and gridded historical climate data for the period from 1981 to 2010, averaged over CSDs, from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Categories and Variables

Economy

This category assesses a city’s financial health by examining its job market, income levels and tax, and overall economic stability.

Ratio of average household income tax to average household income: The lower the better.

The lower the better. Average household Income: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Financial vulnerability index: The proportion of populations that have difficulty meeting financial obligations such as housing, necessities and managing debt after a sudden loss of income. The lower the better.

The proportion of populations that have difficulty meeting financial obligations such as housing, necessities and managing debt after a sudden loss of income. The lower the better. Unemployment rate: Estimates as of July 1, 2023. The lower the better.

Housing

This category evaluates the affordability of housing and the accessibility of housing options for seniors.

Average value of primary real estate: The lower the better. The real estate value can be highly volatile depending on housing market conditions. As a result, our data represent the value at a point in time, and might not perfectly reflect the current housing market. Analysis numbers are modelled from 2022 data.

The lower the better. The real estate value can be highly volatile depending on housing market conditions. As a result, our data represent the value at a point in time, and might not perfectly reflect the current housing market. Analysis numbers are modelled from 2022 data. Average property tax: The lower the better.

The lower the better. Average household dwelling expenditure: The average expenses associated with accommodation, including rent and mortgage payments, alongside other costs required to sustain and manage a property for living purposes. The lower the better.

The average expenses associated with accommodation, including rent and mortgage payments, alongside other costs required to sustain and manage a property for living purposes. The lower the better. The proportion of households that spent 30 per cent of income or more on housing: The lower the better.

The lower the better. Seniors’ housing per capita: The number of continuing care retirement communities and assisted living facilities for seniors per 10,000 household population. The higher the better.

Additional notes for average rent: Our average rent figure, which isn’t used in the ranking calculation but as additional information for the city, may not precisely match the actual data due to the absence of direct rental data for all areas with populations more than 10,000. We used the 2022 rental data for two-bedroom units from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. for 364 cities where data were either available at the city level or averaged across a larger metropolitan area that encompasses the city. For example, for Toronto and Brampton, Ont., we used rent data for Statscan’s Census Metropolitan Area of Toronto, in which the cities are located. We have explicitly noted the boundary distinctions and missing data for the remaining 75 cities in the profiles of the cities.

Demographics

This category focuses on a city’s stability and sustainability in population growth, diversity and cultural richness.

Deviation of five-year population change from Canadian average: Most points are awarded to cities where the absolute population change from 2018 to 2023 most closely aligns with the Canadian average population change over that time.

Most points are awarded to cities where the absolute population change from 2018 to 2023 most closely aligns with the Canadian average population change over that time. Diversity indicator index: The index encompasses three variables, including the percentage of the population whose mother tongue is not English or French, percentage of population who are first- or second-generation immigrants and percentage of population who are visible minorities. The higher the better.

Health Care

This category evaluates the accessibility and quality of health care services, and residents’ general perception of their health status.

Proportion of the population with a regular health care provider: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Proximity to health care: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block (the smallest area measured by the census) to any dissemination block with a health care facility within a driving distance of three kilometres. The higher the better.

Measures the closeness of a dissemination block (the smallest area measured by the census) to any dissemination block with a health care facility within a driving distance of three kilometres. The higher the better. Proportion of the population able to receive immediate care for minor problems within three days: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Proportion of the population perceiving their physical health as good to excellent: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Proportion of the population perceiving their mental health as good to excellent: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Frailty index: The proportion of populations who may face difficulty in day-to-day activities due to age, physical limitations or health impediments. The lower the better.

Safety

This category examines the likelihood of crimes and residents’ overall confidence in public safety.

Likelihood of crime: This index provides forecasts of crime and loss based on more than 100 demographic and socioeconomic factors, as well as predictors of behaviour, police reports and client loss incidents. The lower the better.

This index provides forecasts of crime and loss based on more than 100 demographic and socioeconomic factors, as well as predictors of behaviour, police reports and client loss incidents. The lower the better. Proportion of the population having good to great confidence in police: The higher the better. To compensate for missing data in territories, we used averaged data from adjacent CSDs in B.C. for Whitehorse, and from adjacent CSDs in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan for Yellowknife.

The higher the better. To compensate for missing data in territories, we used averaged data from adjacent CSDs in B.C. for Whitehorse, and from adjacent CSDs in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan for Yellowknife. Proportion of the population having good to great confidence in neighbours: The higher the better. To compensate for missing data in territories, we used averaged data from adjacent CSDs in B.C. for Whitehorse, and from adjacent CSDs in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan for Yellowknife.

Education

This category assesses the educational qualifications of the community as well as the availability of schools, universities and other educational institutions in the area.

Proportion of the population with education beyond high school: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Proximity to schools: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a primary or secondary school within a walking distance of 1.5 km. The higher the better.

Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a primary or secondary school within a walking distance of 1.5 km. The higher the better. Universities per 10,000 people: The higher the better. Per capita counts are per 10,000 population living in private households.

Community

This category prioritizes social engagement venues, community events, volunteer opportunities, and the sense of belonging and connectivity within the city.

Community centres per 10,000 people: The higher the better. Per capita counts are per 10,000 population living in private households.

The higher the better. Per capita counts are per 10,000 population living in private households. GreenLiving index: This index from Environics Analytics measures attitudes and behaviours regarding household-related environmental issues from a catalogue of 27 variables, such as using alternative energy sources at home, using energy-saving lights at home, purchasing green cleaning products, volunteering for conservation or protection of the environment activities, and so on. The higher the better.

This index from Environics Analytics measures attitudes and behaviours regarding household-related environmental issues from a catalogue of 27 variables, such as using alternative energy sources at home, using energy-saving lights at home, purchasing green cleaning products, volunteering for conservation or protection of the environment activities, and so on. The higher the better. The proportion of the population having a strong sense of belonging to the community: The higher the better.

Amenities

This category catalogues recreational facilities, entertainment options, shopping centres, parks and other leisure opportunities available to residents in the community. Per capita counts are per 10,000 population living in private households.

Cannabis stores per 10,000 people: As with other amenities, we included cannabis stores as an indication of a community that provides for a wide range of leisure activities. The higher the number of stores, the better.

As with other amenities, we included cannabis stores as an indication of a community that provides for a wide range of leisure activities. The higher the number of stores, the better. Chains per 10,000 people: Contains coffee and doughnut shops, pizza, quick-service restaurants, sit-down dining and specialty items chains with five or more locations. The higher the better.

Contains coffee and doughnut shops, pizza, quick-service restaurants, sit-down dining and specialty items chains with five or more locations. The higher the better. Financial institutions per 10,000 people: Includes banks and credit unions. The higher the better.

Includes banks and credit unions. The higher the better. Gyms per 10,000 people: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Movie theatres and large gathering venues per 10,000 people: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Places of worship per 10,000 people: The higher the better.

The higher the better. Proximity to child care: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a child care facility within a walking distance of 1.5 km. The higher the better.

Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a child care facility within a walking distance of 1.5 km. The higher the better. Proximity to grocery store: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a grocery store within a walking distance of one km. The higher the better.

Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a grocery store within a walking distance of one km. The higher the better. Proximity to library: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a library within a 1.5 km walking distance. The higher the better.

Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a library within a 1.5 km walking distance. The higher the better. Proximity to parks: Measures the closeness of a dissemination block to any dissemination block with a neighbourhood park within a one km walking distance. The higher the better.

Transportation

This category examines the public transportation system, accessibility and overall ease of getting around the city.

Proportion of households within 45 minutes of an airport: The percentage of all households that have a 45-minute drive time or less to an international or local airport. Data are from 2023. The higher the better.

The percentage of all households that have a 45-minute drive time or less to an international or local airport. Data are from 2023. The higher the better. Proximity to transit: The proportion of population living within one km of any source of public transportation. Data from 2021. The higher the better.

The proportion of population living within one km of any source of public transportation. Data from 2021. The higher the better. Walkable community: Proportion of the population who live within walking distance to employment, pharmacies, child care, health care, groceries, primary education, secondary education, libraries, parks and public transit. The higher the better.

Climate

This category catalogues extreme climate, weather patterns and overall seasonal conditions from the past. Climate data are annual averages from 1981 to 2010.

Humidex over 35: The number of days in a year when the Humidex is greater than 35. This index gives an indication of the number of hot and humid days in the year. The lower the better.

The number of days in a year when the Humidex is greater than 35. This index gives an indication of the number of hot and humid days in the year. The lower the better. Maximum temperature over 30 C: The number of days per year when the daytime high temperature is warmer than 30 C. The lower the better.

The number of days per year when the daytime high temperature is warmer than 30 C. The lower the better. Minimum temperature under -15 C: The number of days per year when the daytime low temperature is colder than -15 C. The lower the better.

The number of days per year when the daytime low temperature is colder than -15 C. The lower the better. More than 10 millimetres of precipitation: The number of days per year when at least 10 mm of precipitation (rain and snow combined) falls. The lower the better.

Sub-rankings

Young Professionals

Our young professionals ranking is designed for recent postsecondary graduates who are looking for a dynamic blend of vibrant job prospects, affordable housing and an active social environment. Unlike our overall ranking, it also takes into account the percentage of non-family households and the percentage of one-person households. This is useful for young people seeking people with similar living arrangements, whether alone, or with roommates or friends. We also put a heavier weight on economic factors and amenities to cater to a group most likely looking to find a job – and have a good time. Meanwhile, Education and Climate were given the lowest priority in our evaluation criteria.

Raising Kids

For this family-focused ranking, we placed increased importance on variables related to housing and education, as well as proximity to child care. We wanted to identify communities with affordable housing that also offer access to quality education. Unlike our overall ranking, this one also integrated the percentage of families with children at home to identify communities where there’s a higher concentration of children.

Midlife Transitions

Midlife often brings a transition for many people, who might be well-established in their careers but are facing a divorce or their self-sufficient grown children moving out of the home. These individuals might want to downsize their homes and relocate to communities that offer stronger social cohesion and enhanced amenities for social activity. For this ranking, we included data regarding the percentage of families without children, which would help midlife transitioners find communities with individuals facing a similar life stage. We also prioritized factors related to the economy and health care to reflect the enduring pursuit of career growth and a forward-looking perspective on health care.

Retirement

When considering the best places to retire, we placed priority on factors related to strong communities and health care. An average retiree seeks a safe, peaceful environment with good health care facilities, pleasant climate and a range of leisure activities. In addition to the variables used for the main ranking, we’ve incorporated data that highlight the portion of the population that is aged 65 and over, aiming to pinpoint communities where retirees would be most likely to find opportunities to socialize.

Newcomers

This ranking, meant for individuals who have moved to Canada over the past five years, places an emphasis on easy integration into the community, access to basic amenities and affordable housing. To reflect their needs, we placed additional weight on demographic factors, the economy and housing variables.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs look for a thriving economy, good infrastructure, networking opportunities, accessible transportation and a supportive business environment. In this ranking, we prioritized economic factors, low commute times and low taxes. We also assigned lower weights to Housing and Amenities, presuming these individuals would be focused on professional growth over their home lives. And we introduced a new variable to this ranking – projected population change from 2023 to 2028 – to capture future community changes that may impact businesses and their owners.