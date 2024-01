BlackRock on Monday raised its overall U.S. stocks view to “overweight” from “neutral.”

“We think stock momentum can run for now as inflation cools and the Federal Reserve readies to cut rates,” wrote Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute, in BlackRock’s weekly commentary research note.

