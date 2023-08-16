Bridgewater Associates’ flagship fund had a bearish view on U.S. stocks in late July just as a rally that saw the benchmark S&P 500 soar this year was about to lose steam, according to a presentation to investors seen by Reuters.

The July 25 investor briefing, a part of which was seen by Reuters and had not been previously reported, showed the hedge fund founded by legendary investor Ray Dalio was “moderately” bearish on U.S. stocks and Treasuries in its Pure Alpha pool.

A continued rally in stocks forced many hedge funds to unwind their bets against equities last month.

The S&P 500 is up 15.6% year-to-date while the Nasdaq 100 has risen 30.2%, fueled in part by a view that U.S. growth will stay resilient while inflation cools. Both indexes have lost 3.4% and 5.2%, respectively, from their recent highs.

Yields on Treasuries, meanwhile, which move inversely to bond prices, continue to climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. benchmark Treasury on Tuesday hit 4.274%, its highest since Oct.24.

Rising yields can dull the allure of equities by making bonds look more attractive, while projected company cash flows are also worth less in current dollars when interest rates rise.

Bridgewater, which has $125 billion in assets under management, declined to comment on the presentation about its Pure Alpha fund, which two sources familiar with the matter said was hosted online on July 25. It generally keeps any in-depth views on those assets close to its chest.

The fund had bearish positioning in 15 of the 28 assets it analyzed, including the U.S. dollar, metals and global equities. It was neutral on five categories, such as emerging market currencies and equities, euro zone equities and energy, according to the presentation.

Its top two bullish bets were on the euro and the Singapore dollar, while it was moderately positive about the Mexican peso and inflation-linked bonds.

U.S. BOND MARKET LIQUIDITY

Bridgewater actively bets on the direction of various types of securities — including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies — by predicting macroeconomic trends.

Greg Jensen, Bridgewater’s co-chief investment officer, offered a rare glimpse into some of the fund’s views on U.S. asset prices in an Aug. 4 podcast posted on the firm’s website. He said that liquidity in the U.S. government bond market was getting worse, as the Treasury increases bond issuance. The higher Treasury issuance is likely to depress asset prices, he added.

Bridgewater’s Pure Alpha 12% volatility fund gained 2.5% in the year through Aug. 11, a third source familiar with the matter said, while the Defensive Alpha fund, less dependent on equities, rose 2.1%. Since it was launched in 1991, Pure Alpha 12% has generated 7.7% net total returns annually, according to the same source.

The All Weather strategy, a multi-asset investment approach structured to be indifferent to shifts in economic conditions, was up 3.8% in the same period, the person added.

Macro hedge funds, caught off guard in their rate bets during the banking crisis in March, have seen their performance dip 0.36% on average in the year through July, the latest data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR) shows.

Here are Pure Alpha’s views:

Asset Bearish Neutral Bullish

Moderate USD x DMFX

Strongly EUR x DMFX

Slightly JPY x DMFX

Strongly AUD x DMFX

Strongly CAD x DMFX

X EM x DMFX

Strongly Korean Won

Moderately Mexican Peso

Strongly Singapore Dollar

X Short Rates Developed World

Moderately Bonds USA

Moderately Bonds UK

Moderately Bonds DE

Strongly Bonds Developed Markets

Moderately Inflation-li nked Bonds Developed World

Slightly Equities Global

Moderately Equities USA

X Equities Eurozone

Slightly Equities Japan

X Equities Emerging Markets

Slightly Precious Metals

X Energy

Slightly Industrial Metals

Slightly Credit Developed Corporate

Moderately Credit Developed Sovereign

Slightly Cash USA

Moderately Cash Eurozone

Moderately Cash Japan

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.