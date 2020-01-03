Bullish on Franco-Nevada Corp.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (Friday’s close $134.12) rallied from $49.96 in July, 2015 to $105.69 in August, 2016 (A-B) and then built a large base in the form of a bullish “W” pattern (dashed lines). On May 18, 2019 ($102.22) we reported targets of $120 and $130. The stock recently rose above the neckline of this pattern (C - dotted line) to signal the breakout.
Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. Franco-Nevada recently completed a minor correction toward ±$120 (D) and now appears ready to resume the up-trend. Only a sustained decline below ±$115 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $150. The large “W” pattern (dashed lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com