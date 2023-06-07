Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Micron Technology MU-Q declined from $98.44 in January 2022 to $51.41 in July (A-B) below a falling trendline (dotted line) and below the falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA).

The stock traded within a wide horizontal trading range mostly between $50 and $65 for almost a year (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range signaled a breakout and the start of an uptrend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction for a better entry. There is good support near $63; only a sustained decline below $60 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $79 and $84. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.