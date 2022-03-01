John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2022
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|485
|18.34
|13.62
|8,894.90
|6,606.95
|34.63%
|4.57%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|66.57
|57.97
|5,325.60
|4,637.70
|14.83%
|5.53%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|132
|75.22
|55.35
|9,929.04
|7,306.64
|35.89%
|3.43%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|144.73
|93.44
|10,131.10
|6,540.90
|54.89%
|3.68%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|52.76
|33.73
|6,331.20
|4,047.60
|56.42%
|2.75%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.52
|10.98
|6,679.20
|5,050.32
|32.25%
|5.10%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|160.43
|112.20
|8,021.50
|5,609.90
|42.99%
|4.01%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|38.95
|24.67
|6,232.00
|3,947.20
|57.88%
|5.62%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.94
|13.89
|4,235.00
|3,472.50
|21.96%
|4.95%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.30
|38.75
|3,530.00
|3,875.00
|-8.90%
|4.99%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|52.43
|32.47
|8,335.71
|5,063.94
|64.61%
|2.57%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|59.30
|48.62
|9,191.50
|7,535.35
|21.98%
|4.47%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|54.76
|52.12
|5,476.00
|5,212.00
|5.07%
|6.10%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|58.08
|47.59
|8,131.20
|6,662.40
|22.05%
|3.68%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|25.68
|25.31
|4,622.40
|4,555.80
|1.46%
|5.14%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|70.95
|78.60
|5,676.00
|6,288.15
|-9.73%
|3.85%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|140.21
|102.05
|8,412.60
|6,123.00
|37.39%
|3.42%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|31.81
|28.56
|3,658.15
|3,284.45
|11.38%
|5.82%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|32.01
|23.25
|8,002.50
|5,813.50
|37.65%
|4.09%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|102.28
|71.71
|8,182.40
|5,736.80
|42.63%
|3.48%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|115
|68.10
|60.30
|7,831.50
|6,933.97
|12.94%
|5.11%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU-T
|285
|32.21
|23.48
|9,179.85
|6,690.45
|37.21%
|2.47%
|Cash
|301.11
|-20,994.52
|Total
|156,310.46
|100,000.00
|56.31%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Feb. 28, 2022
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $401.74
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
