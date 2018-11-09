 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2018

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2018

John Heinzl Investment Reporter
John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2018

Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 435 13.14 13.15 5,715.90 5,719.45 -0.06% 5.02%
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund* AW-UN-T 120 34.77 32.77 4,172.40 3,932.00 6.11% 4.92%
BCE Inc.* BCE-T 70 50.95 58.46 3,566.50 4,092.20 -12.85% 5.93%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 100 49.17 53.82 4,917.00 5,382.00 -8.64% 4.87%
Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 50 98.43 94.43 4,921.50 4,721.50 4.24% 3.90%
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 46.81 33.73 5,617.20 4,047.60 38.78% 2.85%
Choice Properties REIT CHP-UN-T 428 11.94 10.532 5,110.32 4,613.00 10.78% 6.20%
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce* CM-T 40 113.68 109.17 4,547.20 4,366.80 4.13% 4.79%
Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 27.32 24.67 4,371.20 3,947.20 10.74% 6.56%
CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 13.00 13.89 3,250.00 3,472.50 -6.41% 5.62%
Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 31.23 38.75 3,123.00 3,875.00 -19.41% 5.04%
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-N 125 35.07 32.47 5,761.12 5,063.94 13.77% 3.39%
Emera Inc.* EMA-T 115 40.62 46.30 4,671.30 5,324.95 -12.28% 5.79%
Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 41.02 52.12 4,102.00 5,212.00 -21.30% 6.54%
Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 100 43.50 44.78 4,350.00 4,478.00 -2.86% 4.14%
Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 20.73 25.31 3,731.40 4,555.80 -18.10% 4.25%
Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T 45 72.12 76.5 3,245.40 3,442.50 -5.73% 3.29%
Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 50 95.92 96.54 4,796.00 4,827.00 -0.64% 4.09%
Telus Corp.* T-T 100 45.08 44.88 4,508.00 4,488.00 0.45% 4.66%
Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 70 73.03 70.25 5,112.10 4,917.50 3.96% 3.67%
TransCanada Corp.* TRP-T 88 49.64 61.07 4,368.32 5,373.76 -18.71% 5.56%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF* XIU-T 275 22.54 23.15 6,198.50 6,366.25 -2.63% 3.02%
Cash 1,132.54 -2,218.95
Total 101,288.90 100,000.00 1.29%

*Also in personal portfolio
**As of Oct. 31, 2018
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: $ 547.52
Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000.  This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

