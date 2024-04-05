Dollarama Inc. (STAR)

Reasons you never invested in Dollarama: 1) “The shares are way too expensive. I’ll wait for a pullback”; 2) “There’s already a Dollarama in every neighbourhood. They have no more room to expand”; 3) “They keep raising prices. People won’t tolerate that forever.” Well, you only missed out on a total return of about 700 per cent over the past 10 years. No biggie. This week, Dollarama’s shares were defying skeptics again after the retailer reported same-store sales growth of 8.7 per cent from a year earlier in the quarter ended Jan. 28 as shoppers battered by inflation and high interest rates continued to flock to its discount stores for everyday items. With the stock at a record high, only an idiot would jump in now.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (STAR)

Once upon a time, there was a retailer named Indigo Books & Music Inc. whose stock price took a big tumble. The company’s stores were very nice, but Indigo had trouble competing with big, bad Amazon.com. Business was especially challenging in 2023, when Indigo was hit by a massive ransomware attack that knocked out its online sales for nearly a month. But just when it seemed that Indigo’s shares would never recover, billionaire Gerald Schwartz – the spouse of Indigo CEO Heather Reisman – offered to take Indigo private for $2.50 a share through his holding companies. And shareholders lived happily ever after, as long as they didn’t look at a stock chart and see that the shares traded as high as $20.25 in 2018. The end.

BCE Inc. (DOG)

There once was a company named BCE

Whose shareholders stretched from St. John’s to B.C.

But the stock kept on falling

And folks started bawling

‘Cause nobody knew where the bottom would be

Tesla Inc. (DOG)

Multiple choice quiz! Shares of Tesla Inc. continued their downward trajectory after: a) Elon Musk stepped down as CEO, saying he wants to “devote more time to the important things in life, like posting far-right conspiracy theories on X” ; b) a Tesla Model Y in autopilot mode collided with a truck carrying circus animals in California, causing an elephant stampede that shut down a major highway for hours; c) the company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter, down 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, marking the first decline since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production. Answer: c.

PVH Corp. (DOG)

PVH Corp. investors are losing their shirts. And their pants. Shares of the company that owns Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and other apparel brands took their biggest tumble since the stock market crash of 1987, as investors reacted to disappointing 2024 revenue guidance. Even as PVH posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, the company said it expects sales this year to fall by 6 to 7 per cent, with roughly half of the drop attributable to the sale of its Heritage Brands intimates business and the loss of a 53rd week that boosted 2023 revenue. Investors are buying their clothes at the thrift store.