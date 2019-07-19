 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Netflix Inc. (DOG)

Now streaming on Netflix: Growth Stock Nightmare! It’s the true story of an internet video company whose stock soars to dizzying heights, only to plunge after the company unexpectedly loses 130,000 U.S. subscribers and adds just 2.7 million customers globally in the second quarter – far less than the five million additions it had forecast. With Netflix burning through US$594-million of cash in the quarter and subscriber growth slowing in the face of price hikes, increasing competition and a dearth of hit shows, it’s a cliffhanger you don’t want to miss!

NFLX - Nasdaq

Story continues below advertisement

Burcon Nutrascience Corp. (STAR)

Why did the investor cross the road? Because someone said the words “plant-based meat alternative.” In the latest example of investors going gaga for anything related to fake meat, shares of Vancouver-based Burcon Nutrascience have surged roughly 50 per cent since the company announced in May that it’s part of a group that plans to build a $65-million pea-protein and canola-protein production facility in Manitoba. The only question is whether the fake meat fad will still be going strong when the plant opens in mid-2020, or if consumers will have gone back to eating good old animal flesh.

BU - TSX

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DOG)

Back in the day, if you wanted food delivered you had two choices: pizza or Chinese. Now, thanks to the proliferation of delivery apps such as SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, you can order burgers, sushi, Thai food or – my personal favourite – a beet salad with a side of turnip chips. Mmm! The delivery boom is great for consumers, but bad news for pizza chains such as Domino’s: U.S. same-store sales growth of 3 per cent in the second quarter fell well short of the 4.6 per cent that analysts had expected, causing investors to lose their appetites for the stock.

DPZ - NYSE

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (DOG)

How to lose a lot of money quickly: 1) Wire cash to a man from “Lotto Netherlands” who claims he needs it to process your €500,000 win; 2) Bet on the Blue Jays; 3) Invest in mining stocks. Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources plummeted after the company said the underground Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia could be delayed by 16 to 30 months and cost between US$1.2-billion and US$1.9-billion more than previously expected. With production pushed out to May, 2022, at the earliest, investors aren’t sticking around.

TRQ - TSX

NFI Group Inc. (DOG)

Get the safety cones and flares. Bus maker NFI Group is stranded at the side of the road again. Citing supply disruptions, missed production days and delays tied to new product launches, the company formerly known as New Flyer Industries said bus deliveries fell 11.2 per cent in the second quarter and warned that earnings, to be released on Aug. 13, will be hit by these and other factors. With NFI’s stock experiencing one breakdown after another in the past year or so, investors are getting off this bus.

Story continues below advertisement

NFI - TSX

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter