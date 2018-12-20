 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Seeking attractive dividends, profit growth? Check out these utilities and pipeline stocks

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Seeking attractive dividends, profit growth? Check out these utilities and pipeline stocks

Peter Ashton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Large-cap Canadian utilities and pipeline stocks demonstrating earnings growth and solid dividends.

Anticipation of significantly higher short-term rates from the Bank of Canada put severe downward pressure on the Canadian utilities sector in 2018. While posting an 11.2-per-cent loss on a year-to-date basis, the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index has recently roared back to become one of the few sectors to post a positive performance during the fourth quarter. Investor perceptions of a slowing economy and subdued interest-rate increases have put the shine back on interest-rate sensitive stocks such as utilities and pipelines – long-time havens for conservative, income-seeking investors.

The screen

We will be using Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for large-cap Canadian utility and pipeline stocks with reasonable valuations, strong dividend yields and a track record of long-term earnings growth.

Story continues below advertisement

We will start by screening for Canadian utility and pipeline stocks with a market capitalization in excess of $2-billion. This will enable us to focus on the larger, more stable and established players in the market.

To find stocks with attractive dividends, we will screen for companies with forward dividend yields of 3.5 per cent or more. We also wish to select stocks with healthy businesses and an established track record of growing their earnings. To do this, we will select only stocks with five-year growth rates in earnings per share of at least 5 per cent annually.

Finally, to ensure we don’t overpay for our investments, we will filter based on trailing price-to-earnings ratios of 30 or less.

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Trading Central’s product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, exchange-traded funds, indexes, forex, options and commodities.

What we found

Our list contains three pipeline stocks with TransCanada Corp. being the largest with a market cap in excess of $46-billion. TransCanada also has the lowest P/E on our list at 14. Like many pipeline companies, the stock has been hammered this year, down 16.9 per cent in the past 12 months.

Among utility stocks, TransAlta Renewables Inc. has the second-lowest valuation on our list with a trailing P/E ratio of just 14.9. The company provides a very high dividend yield of 8.7 per cent and has a five-year EPS growth rate of 33.2 per cent.

Another notable stock is Fortis Inc., which has provided the best one-year price performance on our list – basically flat in a field of declining stocks. In the past quarter, Fortis has rallied strongly – up almost 9 per cent on expectations of subdued interest-rate increases and a flight to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Utilities and pipeline stocks for dividends and profit growth

Company Symbol Recent Price ($) Mkt.Cap. ($Mil.) P/E Ratio (TTM) Div. Yield 5Y EPS Growth Rate 1Y Price Performance
TransCanada Corp. TRP-T 52.17 46,908.8 14.0 5.2% 10.1% -16.9%
TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW-T 10.39 2,759.4 14.9 8.7% 33.2% -19.4%
Pembina Pipeline Corp. PPL-T 42.36 21,682.1 17.2 5.2% 21.0% -5.9%
Keyera Corp. KEY-T 27.43 5,767.7 17.5 6.4% 14.4% -21.7%
Fortis Inc. FTS-T 45.99 19,771.1 19.9 3.9% 13.0% -0.5%
Atco Ltd. ACO-X-T 38.49 4,470.4 21.4 3.9% 6.2% -14.9%
Canadian Utilities Ltd. CU-T 31.13 8,563.6 22.6 4.9% 5.3% -16.8%
Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN-T 13.95 6,697.2 26.5 4.8% 73.5% -1.4%

Trading Central

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

Peter Ashton is vice-president of customer success at Trading Central.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers