Ten U.S.-listed technology companies with solid earnings growth

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten U.S.-listed technology companies with solid earnings growth

Gary Christie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed technology companies demonstrating consistent earnings growth.

The second-quarter U.S. earnings season is almost over, with 90 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported their financial results and largely exceeding analysts’ expectations. According to FactSet, 83 per cent of companies have surpassed analysts’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates. Among technology stocks, 93 per cent have reported earnings above estimates as the sector continues to push U.S. indexes into record-high territory since hitting lows in March during the novel coronavirus pandemic. If the remaining index companies due to report keep up with this trend, it will mark the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting a positive EPS surprise since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008. Looking at sector performance, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) remains the top-performing ETF with a gain of more than 25 per cent year to date.

The screen

Keeping with the earnings trend, we will be using Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for U.S. technology stocks that are showing consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Story continues below advertisement

We begin by setting a minimum market capitalization threshold of US$5-billion. We focus on large-cap names because of the stability and safety they offer.

Next, we will filter for stocks that have a five-year historical EPS growth rate of at least 10 per cent.

Last, we will look for tech stocks that are indicating revenue growth of at least 5 per cent in the most recent quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

For informational purposes, we have also included the recent share price, price-earnings ratio and dividend yield. Strategy Builder is available through leading retail brokers in Canada and worldwide.

What we found

Our screener ranks the list based on all performance and revenue criteria. The top 10 companies represent the best holdings that meet the strategy criteria.

First on our list is Logitech International SA, a Swiss-based provider of personal computer and mobile accessories that most of us have probably used. The company has the highest five-year EPS growth rate in our group at 113 per cent. The stock price is up an astonishing 135 per cent since pandemic lows in March as the bullish trend in tech continues, with consumers purchasing devices that help make working from home a bit easier.

Teradyne Inc. makes automatic test systems for use in the wireless, automotive, aerospace and defence industries, and it’s a company we see frequently in our top 10 technology list. It has the highest revenue growth at 49 per cent in the past quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Nvidia Corp., a leading designer of graphics processors, made our list by having the second-best quarterly revenue growth – 39 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2019. The company boasts the best price performance on our list, with a 205-per-cent return over the past year as its stock price continues climb to new record highs. All eyes are on Nvidia as it is expected to report second quarter EPS of US$1.97, compared with US$1.24 a year ago, on Aug. 19 after markets close.

Trading Central Strategy Builder provides a backtesting capability to evaluate how well an investing strategy would have worked in the past. Using a five-year historical period with quarterly rebalancing, the screen described had a 13.4-per-cent annualized return compared with 9.9 per cent for S&P 500 broad market index.

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

Select U.S. tech stocks

RankCompanySymbolRecent Price (US$)P/EMarket Cap. (US$Bil) Revenue Growth (%Last Qtr.vs.YOY)1 Yr Performance(%)EPS Growth (%5-Yr Historical)Div. Yield (%)YTD Performance (%)
1Logitech International SALOGI-Q73.7425.612.222.993.1113.5156.4
2Teradyne IncTER-Q89.6524.914.348.774.847.70.531.5
3Applied Materials IncAMAT-Q66.520.559.111.842.426.91.48.9
4Microsoft CorpMSFT-Q209.1935.326712.8204.931.20.232.7
5Citrix Systems IncCTXS-Q136.4923.115406.756.127.9123.1
6KLA CorpKLAC-Q20826.016.81649.516.6116.7
7NVIDIA CorpNVDA-Q457.6181.131.238.758.632.21.894.5
8Entegris IncENTG-Q71.0641.49.3318.472.498.90.541.9
9ASML Holding NVASML-Q374.8144.415329.579.617.70.826.7
10Apple IncAAPL-Q452.0433.21,87010.912313.00.753.9

Source: Trading Central 

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Trading Central’s product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, ETFs, indexes, foreign exchange, options and commodities.

Gary Christie is head of North American research at Trading Central in Ottawa.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies