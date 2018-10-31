 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Which of these 18 U.S. bank stocks satisfy our safety-and-value screen?

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Which of these 18 U.S. bank stocks satisfy our safety-and-value screen?

Sean Pugliese, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

My colleague Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a closer look at U.S. banks using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started our search by filtering for banks in the S&P 500 index. Then we looked at market capitalization (the list is sorted from largest to smallest on this measure). We view market cap as a safety factor as larger companies tend to have more stable and diverse revenue streams. Their shares also tend to be more liquid.

Dividend yield is the annualized projected dividend divided by the recent share price. Dividends generally reflect safer and steady earnings profiles and, of course, we like to get paid while we wait for capital appreciation.

Story continues below advertisement

Then we looked at debt-to-equity as a safety factor. It is the total debt outstanding divided by shareholders' equity. A smaller number indicates lower leverage and anything less than 100 implies a company has enough equity to pay its debt obligations.

Price-to-earnings is the share price divided by the projected earnings a share. It is a valuation metric: the lower the number, the better the value.

Earnings momentum is the change in annualized earnings over the past quarter. A positive number implies earnings are growing while the opposite is true for a negative number. Positive earnings momentum over the long term should translate to share price gains and perhaps even dividend hikes.

The price-to-book ratio compares the recent share price with the book or equity value for each share. This is a value measure, a lower number is preferred.

We’ve calculated the average and median for all metrics to allow for better comparability and we also provided the 52-week total return to track performance.

What we found

People’s United Financial Inc. is the smallest by size but highest yielding name on the list and it scores well on most safety and value metrics. SunTrust Banks Inc. and Regions Financial Corp. also look good from a safety and value standpoint. Citigroup Inc. appears to be a large-cap value play, but it also has the most debt. The larger banks tend to have higher debt levels. SVB Financial Group has the strongest earnings momentum, but investors do not “get paid while they wait” as it is the only name on the list that doesn’t pay a dividend. It is also one of the most expensive from a valuation perspective.

It is interesting to note that the whole sector has positive earnings momentum, which could foreshadow future dividend hikes and share price appreciation among the group if the trend remains intact.

Story continues below advertisement

BMO Equal Weight U.S. Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZUB) is a Canadian currency-hedged exchange-traded fund for investors who like the sector but prefer to diversify away individual security and currency risk.

Investors should contact an investment professional or conduct further research before buying any of the securities listed below.

S&P 500 bank stocks

Company Ticker Recent Price (US$) Mkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.) Div. Yield (%) Debt/Equity (%) P/E Earns. Momentum (%) P/B 52W Total Rtn. (%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM-N 103.42 352.4 3.1 193.5 11.0 7.2 1.3 3.9
Bank of America Corp. BAC-N 26.39 260.2 2.3 161.6 9.4 8.6 1.0 -3.4
Wells Fargo & Co. WFC-N 51.25 241.5 3.4 158.6 10.3 2.9 1.2 -5.7
Citigroup Inc. C-N 64.21 158.7 2.8 196.4 8.6 5.2 0.8 -11.4
U.S. Bancorp USB-N 50.91 82.9 2.9 99.7 11.8 4.8 1.7 -4.2
PNC Financial Services Grp. PNC-N 119.45 55.5 3.2 80.1 10.5 6.9 1.2 -11.4
BB&T Corp. BBT-N 46.48 35.8 3.5 88.1 10.8 7.7 1.2 -1.8
SunTrust Banks Inc. STI-N 59.56 27.4 3.4 57.9 10.2 7.3 1.1 0.7
M&T Bank Corp. MTB-N 158.53 22.8 2.5 51.2 11.5 11.9 1.5 -3.8
KeyCorp KEY-N 17.06 18.0 4.0 102.1 9.2 8.8 1.2 -4.8
Regions Financial Corp. RF-N 16.06 17.7 3.5 27.7 10.2 9.4 1.1 4.4
Fifth Third Bancorp. FITB-Q 25.86 17.2 2.8 95.3 9.6 7.5 1.1 -9.0
Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG-N 35.86 17.0 3.0 71.2 15.6 8.2 0.8 -4.7
Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN-Q 13.61 14.4 4.1 131.9 10.0 9.3 1.3 0.6
Comerica Inc. CMA-N 78.81 13.7 3.0 58.2 10.0 11.6 1.7 0.4
SVB Financial Group SIVB-Q 231.79 12.3 0.0 24.6 13.1 16.7 2.5 7.0
Zions Bancorp ZION-Q 46.56 9.1 2.6 69.8 11.2 9.1 1.2 0.5
People's United Fin'l Inc. PBCT-Q 15.19 5.8 4.6 38.3 10.8 5.9 0.9 -16.7
Average 75.7 3.0 94.8 10.8 8.3 1.3 -3.3
Median 20.4 3.1 84.1 10.4 8.0 1.2 -3.6

Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

Sean Pugliese, CFA, is an investment portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel, helping individuals, families and other investors.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019