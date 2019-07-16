 Skip to main content

Bull market in everything: Investment positioning for times that can't last forever

Bull market in everything: Investment positioning for times that can’t last forever

Brent Joyce, CFA and Andrew O'Brien, CFA
GLC Asset Management
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of GLC Asset Management. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

GLC Asset Management Group today released its 2019 Capital Market Outlook, examining the market opportunities for the back-half of the year.

Highlights from the report include:

  • GLC recommends investors should take neutral stance with a tilt to favour Canadian equities.
  • Bond yields have declined to such an extent that incremental returns moving forward will be modest. Fixed income remains attractive as a risk-mitigation tool. GLC recommends a neutral weight. GLC’s base-case scenario calls for small enough increases in bond yields that they forecast a further total bond market return of 0.5 per cent for the remainder of 2019.
  • GLC recommends broad and diversified geographic and sector allocations, with a slight equity overweight toward Canada. They recommend neutral exposure to U.S. and EAFE equities and recommend a low-to-neutral weight in Emerging Markets.

Read the full report here.

