Bull market in everything: Investment positioning for times that can’t last forever

GLC Asset Management Group today released its 2019 Capital Market Outlook, examining the market opportunities for the back-half of the year.

Highlights from the report include:

GLC recommends investors should take neutral stance with a tilt to favour Canadian equities.

Bond yields have declined to such an extent that incremental returns moving forward will be modest. Fixed income remains attractive as a risk-mitigation tool. GLC recommends a neutral weight. GLC’s base-case scenario calls for small enough increases in bond yields that they forecast a further total bond market return of 0.5 per cent for the remainder of 2019.

GLC recommends broad and diversified geographic and sector allocations, with a slight equity overweight toward Canada. They recommend neutral exposure to U.S. and EAFE equities and recommend a low-to-neutral weight in Emerging Markets.

