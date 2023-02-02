Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Capitalight Research. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Canadian Insurance stocks appear to have completed their respective corrections and are starting a new uptrend. A rise above their previous highs set in 2021-2022 would be extremely bullish. Here are the important levels to watch for all insurers.

Read the full report here.

