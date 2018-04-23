 Skip to main content

ETF Buyer’s Guide 2018: The complete series

The investing landscape is murkier than it was a year ago. Canadian stocks are still languishing, and with interest rates on the rise, dividend stocks are less attractive. But fret not: Rob Carrick has dissected the world of exchange-traded funds with his annual Buyer’s Guide series. Below are all six installments: Best Canadian equity funds; best bond funds, best U.S. equity funds; best global and international funds; best Canadian dividend funds; and best U.S. and global dividend funds. Access is exclusive to Globe subscribers.

Best Canadian equity funds Some of the best bargains in the investing universe can be found in the ETFs that track Canada's stock market.
Best bond funds Bond ETFs are not at their best in a rising interest rate world.
Best U.S. equity funds The Canadian investor's most glaring investor error of the past five years would arguably have been to underplay or ignore the U.S. stock market.
Best international equity funds Stick to Canadian companies as an investor and you miss out on what's happening in 97 per cent of the global stock market.
Best Canadian dividend funds Canadian dividend ETFs have gone from darlings to dead weight in the past 12 months.
Best U.S. and global dividend funds How to take the sting out of slumping Canadian dividend stocks: Diversify globally.
