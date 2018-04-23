ETF Buyer’s Guide 2018: The complete series

The investing landscape is murkier than it was a year ago. Canadian stocks are still languishing, and with interest rates on the rise, dividend stocks are less attractive. But fret not: Rob Carrick has dissected the world of exchange-traded funds with his annual Buyer’s Guide series. Below are all six installments: Best Canadian equity funds; best bond funds, best U.S. equity funds; best global and international funds; best Canadian dividend funds; and best U.S. and global dividend funds. Access is exclusive to Globe subscribers.
