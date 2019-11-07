 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Bad combination: stocks higher while profit forecasts slashed

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Financial Times discussed my current biggest concern about equity markets – prices are drifting higher while U.S. earnings expectations are being cut significantly,

“With nearly four-fifths of America’s largest companies now having reported their third-quarter figures and updated investors on the outlook, earnings are forecast to rise just 0.8 per cent in the final three months of the year. That is down from a forecast of 4.1 per cent at the start of October, according to Refinitiv, and a far cry from the 7.2 per cent expected as recently as July”

Story continues below advertisement

Markets appear to be pricing in a global economic recovery, and there are hints of that, but profit growth remains the biggest fundamental underpinning for stocks, and forward earnings multiples are climbing as earnings expectations decline. Energy stocks are among the sectors where forecasts are being cut most, which doesn’t bode well for the TSX.

“Wall Street slashes forecasts for US corporate earnings” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Running well ahead of earnings growth” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Equity futures were higher on news that the U.S. and China are set to reduce tariffs on bilateral trade. Chinese officials subsequently sounded some noises of equivocation on the good news which removed some of the optimism,

“China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, without specifying a timetable… The proportion of tariffs canceled for both sides to reach a “phase one” deal must be the same, but the number to be canceled can be negotiated, [ ministry spokesman Gao Feng] added, without elaborating’

“China says it has agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in phases” – Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

“ Premarket: U.S.-China trade deal hopes restart stocks rally” – Report on Business

“Exclusive: U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue – source” – Reuters

***

Efficiency gains have made wind power a focus for business media in recent weeks. Vestas Wind Systems reported strong profit results early Thursday, as Reuters reports,

“Wind turbine maker Vestas’ sales, orders and profit surpassed analysts expectations in the third quarter as the Danish firm enjoys one of its busiest periods on record, lifting its shares nearly 11 percent on Thursday’ … Operating profit before special items rose 55% to 429 million euros, topping the 351 million forecast in a Refinitiv poll. Its adjusted EBIT margin improved to 11.8% from 9.8% a year earlier”

And from the Financial Times,

Story continues below advertisement

“In the US, wind is already the lowest-cost electricity available, says Paul Veers, chief engineer at NREL. In Germany, wind power is economic without public subsidy. “Those cost reductions are spreading around the world.”

“Wind turbine maker Vestas benefits from climate change action, sees orders jump’ – Reuters

“Prices are down and capacity is up as solar and wind take hold” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Massive wind turbine blade arrives in Massachusetts for testing” – CNBC

***

Diversion: “I treat teens who attempted suicide. Here’s what they told me” – Vox

Story continues below advertisement

Newsletter: “Myths about real estate investment” – Globe Investor

Tweet of the Day:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter