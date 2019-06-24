Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a positive open Monday as investors looked forward to U.S. President Donald Trump meeting with China’s Xi Jinping later in the week and kept watch on rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Over the weekend, President Trump said the U.S. would impose new “major” sanctions on Iran, which Iran dismissed as “propaganda.”
“G20 is turning into a high-stakes poker game for risk, and if the sideline talks between Trump and Xi fail and trigger an escalation in tariffs, the odds of a full-blown global recession increase exponentially,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.
On Monday, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said China and the United States should be willing to compromise in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants.
“Any high hopes ahead of the G20 meeting may be disappointed,” said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING in Amsterdam. “In the end, uncertainty will persist and central banks could still be pushed closer to invoking their contingency plans.”
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in supercomputing to its national security “entity list”, which bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.
Overseas, Pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2 per cent , reflecting losses in Paris and Milan. Stocks in London were up 0.07 per cent. Germany’s export-sensitive DAX fell 0.6 per cent after a profit warning by Daimler caused its shares to drop nearly 5 per cent. France’s CAC was down 0.2 per cent.
However, gains in Asia saw the MSCI regional and global stocks gauges rise again towards last week’s six-week highs. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.13 per cent, China’s Shanghai gained 0.21 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.14 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Monday, extending large gains last week that were prompted by tensions between Iran and the United States, as Washington was set to announce new sanctions on Tehran.
West Texas Intermediate crude was up 50 cents, or 0.87 per cent, at US$57.93 a barrel.
Brent futures were up 9 cents, or 0.14 per cent, at US$65.29 a barrel.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he called off a military strike in retaliation for the shooting down of a U.S. drone by Iran, saying the potential death toll would be disproportionate, adding on Sunday that he was not seeking war.
Oil prices surged after Iran shot down the aircraft on Thursday that the United States claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory.
Brent racked up a gain of about 5 per cent last week, its first weekly gain in five weeks, and WTI jumped about 10 per cent, its biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2016.
But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “significant” sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.
Gold rose above US$1,400 on Monday, hovering near a six-year high touched in the previous session, driven by dovish signals from global central banks and increased tensions between the United States and Iran.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,406.83 per ounce, heading for a fifth straight session of gains. Gold prices hit US$1,410.78 on Friday, their highest since Sept. 4, 2013.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,410.20 an ounce.
“The weakness of the U.S. dollar, gold’s technical picture and interest from investors themselves have become self-sustaining factors, especially after the massive inflows into the gold exchange-traded funds (ETF),” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said, adding that tensions between the United States and Iran also supported gold.
Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 4.57 per cent on Friday from a day earlier, in its biggest one-day percentage gain since September 2008.
Silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$15.37 per ounce and platinum was up 0.9 per cent at US$813.82. Palladium rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,516.03 an ounce.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading higher near the 75.8 US cent level. It gained as oil and gold prices rose and the U.S. dollar fell. It has gained more than a cent since in the last week.
The U.S. dollar fell against its rivals on Monday after sustaining its biggest weekly drop in four months last week as the U.S. central bank opened the doors for a likely rate cut as early as next month.
The greenback has been on the receiving end of a broad market selloff in major currencies as global central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a dovish outlook on monetary policy due to growing signs of a weak global economy.
On Monday, the dollar slipped 0.2 per cent against a basket of its rivals at 96.028. It fell 1.4 per cent against other currencies last week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-February.
“If the Fed embarks on a rate-cutting cycle, the dollar will weaken more because of the cushion room that the United States has relative to other economies where central banks are a bit more constrained to ease policy,” said Constantin Bolz of wealth manager Portfolio Concepts.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down slightly at 2.031 per cent. The Canada 10-year bond yield was down at 1.454 per cent.
Other corporate news
FedEx Corp has apologized for another Huawei delivery “mistake,” reigniting Chinese ire and drawing the fire of state media which suggested the U.S. delivery firm could end up on China’s coming list of companies that harm national interests. FedEx shares fell 1.8 per cent in premarket trading.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Monday it would divest Celgene Corp’s psoriasis treatment Otezla as the companies look to gain approval for their $74-billion (58 billion pounds) deal from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Bristol fell 4.2 per cent in premarket trading while Celgene was down 3.7 per cent.
U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to merge with Caesars Entertainment Corp in a $17.3-billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt, the companies said on Monday. Eldorado’s shares rose 2.2 per cent in premarket trading and Caesars was up 14.2 per cent.
Qatar Petroleum has signed an agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical to build a new petrochemicals complex, part of plans by the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter to broaden its energy interests.
Hydro One Ltd. says chairman Tom Woods is stepping down from its board of directors at the end of July. Woods was among the 10 new directors named last year as replacements after for the company’s previous board resigned amid pressure from Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government. The former CIBC executive helped lead Hydro One through several key milestones including the hiring of Mark Poweska as chief executive.
A Toronto startup aiming to build the world’s most powerful computer by harnessing the quantum properties of light has raised $32-million from leading early stage financiers in Canada and the United States. The financing for three-year-old Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. was led by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and backed by Canada’s Georgian Partners Inc., Radical Ventures and Real Ventures, American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper and Silicon Valley Bank.
Earnings include: Probe Metals Inc.
Economic news
No economic releases scheduled.
With files from Reuters