Equities
U.S. stock futures sank early Monday as virus fears roiled global markets amid concern about how quickly the coronavirus has spread from China to other countries. MSCI’s all-country index fell to its lowest level in two weeks and European markets opened deep in the red. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices slumping on demand fears.
The death toll from the virus in China now stands at 81 people and Beijing has extended the Lunar New Year holiday by three days in an effort to contain the virus, which has spread to 10 countries.
“Fears are growing at the speed by which the coronavirus that started in China has spread to the U.S. and Europe,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “U.S. futures point to a difficult open on Wall Street in week where tech titans including Apple report quarterly earnings.”
Mr. Lawler said shares and sectors exposed to China or travel and leisure were last week’s big underperformers.
“Mining companies, airlines IAG and EasyJet and HSBC were all laggards last week on the FTSE 100,” he said. “Shares of China’s Alibaba dropped 6 per cent last week when other tech firms like Apple fell just 1 per cent. While the virus spreads, these shares will be under pressure but will also see the biggest short covering rallies if concerns ease.”
Safe-haven holdings like Treasurys and the Japanese yen advanced as investors sought shelter.
On the corporate front, Wall Street gets earnings from DR Horton and Whirlpool before the start of trading.
On Bay Street, energy stocks could feel some pressure with crude prices fall sharply on concerns about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on demand. Brent crude fell nearly 3 per cent in early trading and was below US$60 a barrel ahead of the North American open. West Texas Intermediate was also down about 3 per cent.
Overseas, major European markets were deep in the red. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.74 per cent in morning trading with all main sectors underwater. Resource stocks were among the biggest losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.90 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.98 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 2.03 per cent. The broader Topix fell 1.61 per cent. Markets through much of the rest of the region were closed for public holidays.
Commodities
Crude prices sank as traders struggle to assess the potential impact of the virus on global demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.52 to US$60.49 a barrel. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.15 to US$53.71. Both benchmarks were down roughly 3 per cent at one point in the predawn period. Brent crude fell below US$60 a barrel for the first time in almost three months.
“Oil sold off aggressively last week on concerns about the impact on China’s economy of the outbreak of a SARS-like virus,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “Brent was down close to 6 per cent on the week as traders moved quickly to price in a worst-case scenario around China’s travel and transportation demise.”
Now, he said, traders are facing the impossible task of trying to assess the potential global impact as the virus spreads.
“Since the ‘Wu-Flu’ incubation period is estimated at between five days and two weeks, we’ll need to assess the true extent of the damage after the Lunar New Year holiday, so I suspect the balance of oil markets demand devastation risk remains on the wobble until then,” Mr. Innes said.
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said on Monday that OPEC and allied global producers led by Russia can help to balance the oil markets in response to any demand changes. He also said the Kingdom was watching developments in China and that he felt confident the new virus would be contained, according to the news agency.
Markets are being “primarily driven by psychological factors and extremely negative expectations adopted by some market participants despite (the virus’) very limited impact on global oil demand,” the minister said, adding that the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2002-2003 did not lead to a significant reduction in oil demand.
Gold prices, meanwhile, hit their highest level in two weeks as investors moved to safer holdings.
Spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,577.93 per ounce. Earlier, prices gained as much as 1 per cent to their highest since Jan. 8 at US$1,586.42. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,576.50.
“The continuation of the gold rally will rely on developments for good, or for ill, of the Wuhan virus situation,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, OANDA, said in a note.
“From a resistance point of view, the next level to watch is $1,600 an ounce.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading below 76 US cents at last check, as oil prices slumped and investors moved away from riskier assets.
The day range on the loonie so far us 75.81 US cents to 75.08 US cents. Monday morning’s declines came as other commodity linked currencies like the Australian dollar also struggled on exchange markets.
“Markets have a risk off tone to start the week,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said in a note. “While some analysts argue the fear will be worse than reality with the coronavirus (pointing to the low mortality rate), no one is anticipating a Spanish flu repeat – the bigger worry is the economic impact of containment and quarantine strategies, particularly in China.”
For the Canadian dollar. the week’s main event comes on Friday with the release of the November GDP figures. The report comes a week after the Bank of Canada shifted to a more dovish tone, which some economists say leaves the door open for an interest rate cut as early as April.
Ms. Lignos says RBC’s economists are expecting a relatively flat reading on growth in November, forecasting an increase of just 0.1 per cent for the month.
“There are several (downside) factors at play in the month including rail and pipeline disruptions and lower oil/gas extraction,” she said. “The CN rail strike hit shipments in the month, but manufacturing GDP should be about flat due to an inventory build.”
On world markets, Japan’s yen, viewed as a safer holding, touched its best level since Jan. 8. The yen rose to as high as 108.73 yen per U.S. dollar but quickly gave back much of its rise and was last up just 0.1 per cent at 109.12 yen.
The offshore Chinese yuan shed 0.6% to 6.9783 yuan per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 31.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was flat on the day at 97.857.
More company news
D.R. Horton Inc raised the upper end of its forecast for full-year home sales, as the No.1 U.S. home builder benefited from strong buyer demand driven by cheaper mortgage rates. The company said it now expects 2020 home sales to be between 60,000 and 61,500 units, compared with its previous range of 60,000 to 61,000 homes. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$431.3-million, or US$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$287.2-million, or 76 US cents per share, a year earlier.
Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc said on Monday it aims to raise up to US$182.4-million in its U.S. listing. The company plans to sell 9.6 million shares, including the underwriters’ option, at between US$17-$19 per share. The top end of the range values the company at US$768.2-million, below the US$1.1 billion valuation that it achieved in March last year.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for December. The Street projects an annualized rate rise of 1.5 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press