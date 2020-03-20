Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Friday as a tentative calm spread through global markets in the wake of stimulus efforts by world governments and policy moves by central banks. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also positive with crude prices continuing to claw back some of their recent losses.
In the predawn period, futures for major U.S. indexes were all up more than 4 per cent, although volatility continues to weigh with markets still prone to dramatic shifts. The gains come after a modest rise on Wall Street during the previous session. The TSX/S&P Composite Index jumped 3.8 per cent Thursday, driven in part by a 25-per-cent spike in crude prices.
“It’s too early to say the new central bank policies are working,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“There is at least an appreciation in markets that central banks aren’t taking the situation lightly. Governments are promising big things but there are big questions about how the whole thing can work. It’s a tough ask to get workers and businesses the cash they need to stay afloat in time.”
He said there’s a chance the relative calm in the markets could carry into the weekend as long as spending plans by governments like the United States and Germany remain on track.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada have both taken actions, including emergency rate cuts, to underpin the economies of those countries.
On Thursday, the Fed detailed measures aimed at supporting money-market funds and the borrowing of funds as investors shift holdings into cash to shield themselves from volatile markets.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank on Thursday launched a program to inject money into credit markets by purchasing as much as US$820-billion in bonds. The Bank of England cut its key interest rate to a record low. Australia’s central bank also cut its benchmark lending rate.
In this country, The Globe reports that the Canadian government is preparing a multibillion-dollar bailout package for Canada’s oil and gas sector as it struggles with the collapse of crude prices. The measures are expected to be unveiled early next week. While few details were available, the report suggests that the sector can expect more access to credit, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, and significant funding to create jobs for laid-off workers to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells.
Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing more than 4 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 2.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 5.50 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up more than 5 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 5.05 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.61.
Commodities
Crude prices added to the previous session’s gains in early going, underpinned by government stimulus efforts and reports suggesting that Washington could intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The day range on Brent so far is US$27.93 to US$30.68. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$24.73 to US$27.49.
Crude prices jumped on Thursday, helped by U.S. plans to buy up to 30 million barrels of crude for its emergency stockpile by the end of June. Reuters also reported that two of the biggest oil producers in Texas are asking the state regulator to consider curtailing the amount of oil companies can pump in a bid to stem spiralling prices.
Crude markets were also encouraged by suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would act on the Saudi-Russia price war at the appropriate time.
“Although usually one of the world’s most prominent proponents of lower oil prices, the President is acknowledging the U.S. shale oil industry is getting caught in the middle of the market share contest between Saudi Arabia and Russia,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
“U.S. job losses and domestic credit concerns are too much to bear, so the U.S. administration will jump in and attempt to resolve this battle of the oil producer behemoths.”
In other commodities, gold prices advanced after seeing declines during the previous session.
Spot gold gained 1 per cent to US$1,484.88 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1,487.90.
“It’s definitely risk hedge buying. If only for a day ... what can you buy to hedge weekend risk? You can be in cash or precious metals, that’s about it,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar pushed back above 70 US cents early Friday, helped by a rebound in crude prices.
The day range on the loonie so far is 68.80 US cents to 70.67 US cents.
On the domestic front, the markets get a reading on January retail sales, although those figures will likely be largely ignored by investors. Economists are expecting an increase of about 0.3 per cent following a flat reading the previous month.
On global markets, the U.S. dollars recent advanced slowed after a rally earlier in the week put it on track for its biggest weekly increase since the financial crisis of 2008.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was down about 1 per cent just after 5:30 a.m. ET. According to Reuters, the index is up about 3.5 per cent on the week as investors moved into cash holdings.
The euro was among the major gainers, up more than 1 per cent to US$1.0832. Sterling rose 3.3 per cent from a 35-year low to US$1.1878.
“People are selling everything and the common thread is they just want cash,” Stuart Oakley a Singapore-based executive with Nomura, told Reuters.
“People just want cash because at the end of the day, people don’t know where their next revenue is coming from and they’ve got payments to meet. I don’t think that’s going to change.”
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press