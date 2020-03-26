Stock futures are in the red this morning as markets await the U.S. jobless claims report, which should be record shattering in scope and serve as a reminder of the damage the coronavirus crisis has already taken on the U.S. economy.
Street forecasts vary widely - extremely so: anywhere from 750,000 to 4 million claims for last week. And because of that, plus the shock factor of just how big the number is likely to be, the report may exert a fair bit of influence on how trading shapes up today. The median forecast, according to Reuters, is 1 million claims.
Both Canadian and U.S. markets are coming off two days of historic gains, propelled primarily by the massive US$2-trillion stimulus package in the U.S. The Canadian government’s spending legislation to help keep its economy going - which passed royal assent Wednesday - has also lent support to the TSX, which is up 17% over the last couple of sessions. At last check, futures for all the major North American indexes are hovering near a 1 per cent loss this morning.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the massive bill aimed at helping jobless workers and industries reeling from the virus, with the package heading for the House of Representatives for vote on Friday.
The number of new coronavirus cases worldwide hit a record high of over 48,000 Wednesday, bringing the total to around 470,000 and there is no clear sign of slowing in the rate of increase.
Commodities this morning are weak, suggesting it could be a struggle for the TSX to make it three days in a row of gains.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke this morning on NBC’s Today. He reiterated the Fed will aggressively provide liquidity wherever it is needed and that the timing of an economic recovery is dependent on how the virus runs its course. He said the U.S. “may well be in recession”
Commodities
Oil prices are lower this morning, ending three sessions of gains, as movement restrictions worldwide to contain the coronavirus destroyed demand and overshadowed expectations that a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will bolster economic activity. Brent crude and WTI are down around 2 per cent to 3 per cent.
“Oil markets received a lift from the U.S. stimulus chatter, but for the most part activity remains rudderless, awash in a sea of oil,” Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader, said.
Indeed, the outlook for oil is bleak. Goldman Sachs forecast global oil demand, which stood around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, will fall by 10.5 million bpd in March and 18.7 million bpd in April. The weakening demand is leading oil refineries from Texas to Thailand to reduce operating rates.
That, in turn, will increase pressure on crude prices that Goldman expects will remain near $20 a barrel in the second quarter.
Gold is also down so far this morning, as the U.S. dollar is rising against major currencies.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is up this morning against the greenback, and the 70 cents US level looks like it will hold for the moment. The loonie is being “helped to some extent by positive domestic headlines reflecting a sharp rebound in domestic stocks and the Federal government’s efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said a note this morning by Scotiabank.
“But there is really little else for market to focus on other than the broader market tone and the USD’s general direction in the short run. We do think the CAD is oversold and it remains—by our reckoning—quite significantly undervalued. But, with crude oil prices still soft and poised to remain relatively weak it would seem, scope for a significant rebound—beyond a correction from heavily oversold levels—appears limited at the moment,” Scotiabank added.
Bond yields are up slightly across the curve this morning.
Corporate news
Earnings include: Centerra Gold Inc.; Lululemon Athletica Inc.; Marathon Gold Corp.; Seabridge Gold Inc.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 21. The Street expects 1 million claims, up from 281,000 in the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q4. Consensus is a rise of 2.1 per cent from Q3.
With files from Reuters