Equities
U.S. stock futures gained early Tuesday as investors held out hope for a U.S. stimulus deal ahead of the November election. Major European markets turned modestly higher after a weak start although spiking coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment. TSX futures were also positive even as with crude prices slid.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also managed early advances. On Monday, the Dow finished down more than 400 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both lost about 1.6 per cent. The TSX ended down 1 per cent.
Markets were watching ongoing talks between Democrats and White House officials in Washington on a fresh coronavirus relief package. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set Tuesday as a self-imposed deadline for a deal.
Ms. Pelosi has said differences remain between the two sides but she remained optimistic that a deal could be reached before the November election. A spokesman for Ms. Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “continued to narrow” their differences during a Monday phone call.
Still analysts remained cautious.
“For all the warm words from Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she wanted to see a fiscal deal in place before November 3rd, the likelihood of a deal taking place appears no more likely now than it was a week ago, with the window for it happening appearing to be closing fast,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
On the corporate side, shares of Intel Corp. were up nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for US$9-billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings. The move marks the latest effort by the U.S. chip giant to divest its non-core businesses.
In this country, earnings season kicks in with results from Canadian National Railway after the closing bell.
On Wall Street, Netflix and Snap both report after the close.
“The earnings season is likely to exceed expectations overall, as companies benefited from the economy bouncing back over the summer,” Axi market analysts Milan Cutkovic said in an early note.
Overseas, major European markets were modestly higher after a weak start with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.18 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.11 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.70 per cent. Rising coronavirus infections and government restrictions continue to weigh on markets with Reuters reporting that the daily number of new infections hit a record high on Monday in Europe.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.44 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.11 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going as spiking coronavirus infections around the world continue to raise concerns about the recovery in demand while an increase in output in Libya added to over-supply fears.
The day range on Brent is US$42.19 to US$42.68. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.48 to US$40.84.
“The prospect of further lockdown measures weighed on the oil markets, with OPEC+ warning of a 'precarious’ outlook for crude demand and hinting at a potential change in policy next month,” Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The demand outlook remains the great unknown, with increasing social mobility restrictions in Europe. But an OPEC agreement to extend current quotas could protect the downside for oil.”
On Monday, members of the OPEC+ group met and vowed to support the markets amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases globally. However, for now, the group is holding to a deal to curb output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of the year and then increasing production by 2 million bpd in January.
Meanwhile, OPEC member Libya, which is exempt from the cuts, is increasing output after armed conflict curbed production earlier this year. According to Reuters, output from its biggest field, Sharara, resumed on Oct. 11 and is now at about 150,000 bpd, about half its capacity, two industry sources told Reuters.
Another 70,000 bpd oilfield is expected to restart on Oct. 24, the news agency reported on Tuesday.
In other commodities, gold prices moved in a narrow range as investors remained cautious.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,900.71 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent to US$1,903.30.
“Sentiment surrounding bullion remains tentative, keeping spot gold around the $1,900-mark, as some...continue to hold out hope that Democrats and the White House can arrive at a deal over the immediate term,” FXTM market analyst Han Tan said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart held steady against world currencies with investors awaiting further news on the potential U.S. stimulus package.
The day range on the loonie is 75.74 US cents to 75.90 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar for Tuesday.
On world markets, the dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was broadly steady at 93.484.
“The main focus will be on any headlines related to pre-election fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and/or Brexit,” RBC FX strategy associate Daria Parkhomenko said in a note
“In the US, House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will speak again, with the end of today as Pelosi’s self-imposed deadline for making progress with the White House on a potential pre-election stimulus package.”
Elsewhere, the euro struggled to rise above the US$1.18 level. Despite broader market optimism on a U.S. stimulus deal, such a package would still have to be passed by the U.S. senate, where it could meet with opposition.
Those concerns pushed the euro lower in early trades, with the single currency down 0.1 per cent at US$1.17600 after it briefly popped to a one-week high of US$1.1794 in the previous session, according to Reuters.
Britain’s pound, meanwhile, held onto small gains made on Monday at US$1.2941.
More company news
Moderna Inc Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel expects interim results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in November and that the U.S government could give an emergency use nod in December, the Wall Street Journal reported. Speaking at the newspaper’s annual Tech Live conference, Bancel also said sufficient interim results from the study takes longer to get and that the government’s permission to use the vaccine may not come until next year.
Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from China’s Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month. The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) said the setting of the license conditions followed assessments by the Swedish Armed Forces and security service.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for September. The Street is expecting an annualized rate rise of 2.5 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for September. The consensus projection is an annualized rate increase of 3 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press