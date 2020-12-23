Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were modestly positive early Wednesday for the last full trading session ahead of the Christmas break after U.S. President Donald Trump slammed a hard-fought stimulus bill as a “disgrace.” Major European markets were higher on renewed hopes for a Brexit agreement. TSX futures were also slightly higher with crude prices steadying after a weaker showing overnight.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all tentatively positive ahead of the North American open. On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 both posted loses while the Nasdaq managed to finish up. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session 0.29 per cent higher.
Wednesday marks the last full day of trading in for U.S. and Canadian equity markets ahead of the holiday, with exchanges scheduled to close early on Christmas Eve.
Late Tuesday, Mr. Trump took aim at a new US$900-billion relief package reached by lawmakers, saying he wanted to see more money sent directly to Americans. The stimulus package came after months of hard-fought wrangling between Republicans and Democrats. Congressional leaders could now amend the agreement, if they chose to do so. Mr. Trump could also veto it or do nothing and let it become law.
“President Trump calling the COVID-19 relief bill a ‘disgrace’ this morning and threatening a veto might be dismissed as largely irrelevant noise,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“However, there might be scenarios where he could create real trouble for the bill, and if so, it would be quite disruptive for markets and the Republican Party for the next four years.”
On Wednesday, U.S. investors will get a number of economic releases, including the weekly reading on jobless claims.
Canadian investors, meanwhile, will get October GDP figures, although some economists have suggested the numbers will be fairly stale because they predate the subsequent closings and restrictions linked to the latest wave of spiking COVID-19 infections.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 400 was up 0.40 per cent in morning trading, helped by renewed optimism over the possibility of a Brexit deal. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that the EU was making a “final push” to reach an agreement with Britain, although disagreements over fishing rights remained. However, subsequent reports have suggested that a pact could be within reach, heading off the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.67 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.61 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.86 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after seeing weakness overnight in the wake of a surprise rise in U.S. inventories and White House criticism of the new COVID-19 relief package.
The day range on Brent is US$49.20 to US$50.15. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$46.16 to US$47.11. Both benchmarks fell about 2 per cent on Tuesday, marking the second straight day of declines.
Prices came under pressure after the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18. Analysts had been looking for a decline of more than 3 million barrels.
“The repricing of the COVID-19 reality in the world continued unabated in oil markets overnight, with U.S. API crude inventories showing a surprise climb, and adding to the gloom,” OANDA senior analysts Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.
More official figures are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Restrictions imposed by a number of countries on travel from Britain amid concern over a new variant of the novel coronavirus has weighed on prices through the week.
“This is the holiday period, when people go out and that prompts fuel demand. But now, a majority of flights have been cancelled to and from the U.K., so this is going to impact oil demand (overall),” Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities, told Reuters.
“Sometime earlier, the expectation was that the virus threat was subsiding, and demand was slowly and slightly moving higher. But with this ... new coronavirus strain, the market is purely operating on sentiment right now that it is going to create more restrictions.”
Elsewhere, gold prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,867.47 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,870.20.
“Gold choppy range trading is set to continue as moves in other asset markets buffet it and as liquidity falls into the holiday period,” Mr. Halley said.
“Gold will remain vulnerable to aggressive selloffs on U.S. equity markets, should they occur,” he noted.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained while the U.S. dollar slid against global counterparts despite threats from the U.S. president to derail a new stimulus package.
The day range on the loonie is 77.44 US cents to 77.71 US cents. The Canadian dollar was last near the upper end of that spread.
Canadian markets will get the October GDP figures ahead of the opening bell. Economists are expecting to see an increase of about 0.2 per cent for the month, although the import of the number may have faded, given the subsequent spike in COVID-19 infections and related restrictions.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was down about 0.1 per cent. The index is down about 6 per cent on the year with investors betting that the Federal Reserve won’t budge from its current easy approach to monetary policy.
“With liquidity falling into the holiday period, currency markets are likely to become much jumpier and more susceptible to headline surprises,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.
“With so much economic recovery good news priced into currency markets, the [U.S.] dollar strength side of the equation is likely to be the path of least resistance over the holiday period.”
The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2183, according to figures from Reuters.
Sterling rose nearly 0.5 per cent to US$1.3442 amid speculation the European Union and Britain will announce a Brexit trade deal on Wednesday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 19.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for November.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for October.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for November.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press