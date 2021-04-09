Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Friday after the S&P 500 set another record in the previous session and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell again assured markets that the central bank has no immediate plans to withdraw support for the U.S. economy. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were modestly positive ahead of the latest reading on Canada’s employment picture.
Futures linked to all three major U.S. indexes were trading around break even, with only the Nasdaq modestly negative. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.43 per cent to finish at a record level for the second day in a row. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1 per cent. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all higher on the week at this point.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index marked its fifth day of gains, finishing up 0.52 per cent at a record 19,228.87.
“It took some time, but Powell is now doing great in taming the beast that’s the market; his dovish stance goes through, the US yields are under control and the risk appetite is here, yet fragile,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said.
In remarks on Thursday, Mr. Powell showed he is more concerned with rising COVID-19 cases than higher inflation expectations and noted that, while some parts of the U.S. economy are doing well, there is still a large group of people who are not, she said in an early note.
“And as long as the American economy is not doing ‘great’ again, the Fed is here to give a hand,” she said. “As such, Powell’s commitment to the ultra-supportive monetary policy stance regardless of the rising inflation worries isn’t only boosting the jobs market, but continues boosting the U.S. stock markets as well.”
In this country, Canada’s jobs market will be in focus with the release of Statistics Canada’s labour force survey for March.
In February, Canada added 259,000 positions, far more than economists had been forecasting and almost eliminating losses from the two prior months. Economists are looking for a further increase in March, although the gains aren’t expected to match those seen in March.
The market consensus is for a rise of about 100,000 positions last month. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are looking for an increase closer to 150,000 with reopenings in the Greater Toronto Area continuing during the month and government subsidies supporting rehiring.
“This means that gains in some of the hardest-hit sectors (retail, food/accommodation, and other services) should again be evident after sequential improvement in February,” Mr. Tan said.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from Corus Entertainment before the start of trading.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed after hitting record highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.10 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.27 per cent. Germany’s DAX dipped 0.04 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid amid higher COVID-19 cases and related restrictions in some regions and increased market supply
The day range on Brent is US$62.57 to US$63.49. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.13 to US$59.95. Both benchmarks are headed for a decline of between 2 per cent and 3 per cent on the week.
Prices came under pressure this week after OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July. At the same time, increased COVID-19-related restrictions in some regions, including parts of Canada, have again raised concerns about the recovery in demand.
“The conflicting signals around OPEC+ supply coming back to market amid spiking coronavirus case numbers in India plus parts of Canada as well as Tokyo backtracking into the lockdown abyss, together with reports linking the U.K.’s covid-19 vaccine workhorse to the higher frequency of blood clots, continues to hold the bulls at bay,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices pulled back from the one-month high seen during the previous session, although the precious metal was still on track to post its first weekly gain in three.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,745.99 per ounce, having hit its highest since March 1 at US$1,758.45 on Thursday. For the week, prices were up 1 per cent so far.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7 per cent to US$1,745.20.
“Gold’s had a fairly decent week on the back of weaker U.S. yields and the dollar,” but they are slightly up now and that’s weighing on prices, CMC Markets U.K.’s chief market analyst, Michael Hewson said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly as its U.S. counterpart gained against a group of world currencies but still look set for its worst weekly showing in about a year.
The day range on the loonie is 79.30 US cents to 79.65 US cents.
Investors will have a close eye on the Canadian jobs numbers set for release this morning. Economists are expecting to see further gains in March, although at a slower pace than the surprisingly strong increase reported in February.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, recovered slightly in early going but still looked set for a drop for the week of about 1 per cent.
“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stayed solidly on message [Thursday], emphasizing once again the Fed’s priority in assisting the U.S. employment recovery while dismissing inflation concerns as transitory,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“The dovish tone was enough to push U.S. Treasury yields lower, dragging the US dollar with it while propelling stock markets higher with the S&P 500 recording a record close.”
The euro and yen are poised for their largest weekly percentage gains of the year, around 1 per cent up each, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro fell a quarter of a percent against the U.S. dollar on the day after mixed economic data from Germany, showing a rise in exports in February but a decline in industrial output.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were among the currencies to lose ground and were both down around 0.5 per cent on the day against the U.S. dollar.
More company news
Levi Strauss & Co raised its half-year revenue growth forecast, banking on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to spur a return to normalcy, after the denim maker beat quarterly sales estimates on a pandemic-led e-commerce boost. The jeans maker said it expected its revenue to increase 24 per cent to 25 per cent, up from a prior range of 18 per cent to 20 per cent, for the first half of its fiscal 2021. Levi also said it expected adjusted per-share profit for the period to be 41 cents to 42 cents. Analysts on average expect a profit of 30 cents per share for the first and second quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Roughly 500 ballots submitted in Amazon.com Inc’s landmark union election have been challenged in a contest that will determine whether an Alabama warehouse becomes the online retailer’s first organized workplace in the United States, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. With about half of roughly 3,200 ballots counted, the election is currently poised to result in workers rejecting a unionization push by a more than 2-1 margin, the news agency reported.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press