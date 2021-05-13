Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures slid Thursday in the wake of the previous session’s selloff as inflation concerns continue to weigh on world markets. Major European markets were down in early trading. TSX futures slid with crude prices fell.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures surrendered modest early gains to turn negative ahead of the North American open. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq dropped 2.6 per cent after a hotter-than-forecast reading on U.S. inflation renewed worries that the Federal Reserve’s hand would be forced on rates. The Dow posted its worst day since January, falling nearly 2 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 2.14 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.86 per cent.
“Fears about overheating seem somewhat premature at this time given the disruption wrought by the pandemic and the price disruptions of the past 12 months,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Despite Wednesday’s surprise reading on U.S. inflation - the annual rate of inflation rose to 4.2 per cent in April - Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida continued to indicate that the powerful central bank had no plans to tighten policy. He said it would be “some time” before the U.S. economy was strong enough to consider reducing support, although the latest reading on inflation was “well above” what he was expecting.
“Base effects still made a good chunk of yesterday’s big rise [in the inflation rate] with gasoline and other crude oil derivatives adding a decent percentage to the numbers as well,” Mr. Hewson said.
“This sort of nuance appears to have been overlooked in yesterday’s sell off in the U.S.”
Investors will hear from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Thursday morning when he speaks to Atlantic Canadian universities via webcast. The speech will be published on the central bank’s website at 11 a.m. ET. A news conference follows Mr. Macklem’s remarks.
On the corporate side, earnings continue. Canadian Tire, Canada Goose, Quebecor and Aurora Cannabis are all scheduled to report.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.71 per cent with most sectors in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.5 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 2.18 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 2.02 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.49 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 1.81 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going as the COVID-19 crisis in India overshadowed optimistic demand forecasts.
The day range on Brent is US$67.62 to US$69.04. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$64.36 to US$65.81. Both benchmarks were down by more than 1 per cent in the predawn period.
“The path for crude prices appears to be higher but until the situation improves in India, WTI will probably struggle to break above the early March high,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.
On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency’s latest forecast indicated that group expects demand to outstrip supply this year. A day earlier, OPEC also issued an optimistic demand forecast.
However, markets remain concerned about the health crisis in India, the world’s third biggest market for crude.
Mr. Moya also noted that weekly U.S. inventory figures from the Energy Information Administration showed a small-than-expected draw, with some data affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
“Exports suffered the worst decline on record, while crude imports were mostly steady,” Mr. Moya said. “Crude production rose 100,000 barrels per day, but still remains capped by the 11-million mark and that seems to be a key level if untouched that will keep OPEC+ happy.”
In other commodities, gold edged higher.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,821.02 per ounce, after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,821.60.
“We’re still getting on the aftershock of that consumer price index release and the expectations now from the market that the Fed will be forced to do something about inflation,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as its U.S. counterpart held recent gains in early trading against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 82.26 US cents to 82.61 US cents.
“FX markets have settled overnight after the volatility around the US CPI and markets were initially seemingly unsure whether the data were positive or negative for USD,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
Canadian investors will get fresh remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem later in the morning. The topic of Mr. Macklem’s morning address is ‘The benefits of an inclusive economy.’ A news conference will follow.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global currencies, was steady at 90.734, compared to Wednesday’s high of 90.798.
The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was down 0.3 per cent at 0.77055 versus the U.S. dollar, extending losses after having its biggest daily drop since March on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
The New Zealand dollar briefly rose after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, but was last down 0.2 per cent, the news agency reported.
The euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.2084.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin dropped 17 per cent overnight when Elon Musk said in a tweet that Tesla Inc will no longer accept the cryptocurrency for car purchases.
Bitcoin dropped from around US$54,819 to US$45,700, its lowest since March 1 before recovering during the Asian session. The cryptocurrency was last up 3 per cent at US$50,908.
More company news
Tesla Inc has suspended the use of bitcoin to purchase its vehicles because of climate concerns, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday, reversing the company’s stance in the face of an outcry from some environmentalists and investors. Tesla Inc revealed in February it had bought $1.5-billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as payment for cars, driving a roughly 20 per cent surge in the world’s most widely held cryptocurrency. Musk on Wednesday said Tesla would not sell any bitcoin, and intends to use bitcoin for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product price index for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 8.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for April.
(11 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks to Atlantic Canadian universities (webcast)
With Reuters and The Canadian Press