Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday after the previous session’s declines with investors awaiting the weekly reading on jobless claims. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were modestly positive despite a continued decline in crude prices.

Futures linked to the key U.S. indexes were all positive in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, the Dow fell by more than 200 points while the S&P 500 finished down 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq finished off 0.33 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.3 per cent as broader risk appetite waned.

“While companies are managing to report solid Q3 numbers, the ability to do so is being tempered by concerns about slimmer margins, and it is this that appears to be prompting an element of profit taking,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

Ahead of the opening bell, investors will get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting to see claims for initial unemployment benefits fall to 260,000 from 267,000 the week before.

On the corporate side, shares of Nvidia Corp. jumped 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market forecasts. Nvidia expects revenue of US$7.40-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, in the quarter, above analysts’ average estimate of US$6.86-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In this country, The Globe reports Joe Natale presented the board of Rogers Communications Inc with a list of demands aimed at protecting his authority as CEO, but the board rejected the requests, resulting in his dismissal this week. The board of the telecom and media giant voted on Tuesday night to remove Mr. Natale as chief executive officer and install Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer, in the role on an interim basis.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.06 per cent while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.11 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.29 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going following reports that China was moving to release strategic reserves.

The day range on Brent is US$79.28 to US$80.33. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$77.08 to US$78.44. Both benchmarks touched their lowest levels since last month in early trading.

The declines came as China’s state reserve bureau told Reuters it was working on a release of its crude oil reserves.

That news came as the agency reported that the United States is asking big consuming nations to look at the possibility of a coordinated inventory release to offset high energy costs.

“A potential coordinated effort between the world’s two largest economies to release crude reserves sent oil prices lower,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“Inflationary pressures are heating up everywhere and that has some investors nervous about the short-term growth outlook which could also translate to softer crude demand,” he noted.

In other commodities, gold prices traded in a narrow band as markets wait for further indication of how quickly the Federal Reserve could act to pullback stimulus.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,864.50 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,866.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher in early going as its U.S. counterpart pulls back somewhat from its recent 16-month high against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.20 US cents to 79.42 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday. Investors will get September retail sales on Friday. Markets are expecting to see a decline for the month of about 1.9 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, hit its highest since mid July 2020 on Wednesday at 96.226 was last at 95.694, down 0.1% on the day, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, which has been trading near a 16-month low, rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1334.

New Zealand’s dollar rose 0.6 per cent to US$0.7041 after a central bank survey showed inflation is expected to rise in the fourth quarter. The Australian dollar hit a six-week low of US$0.7263 but rebounded alongside the New Zealand dollar’s rally and was last up 0.3 per cent at US$0.7286.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 13.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Activity for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator index for November.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press