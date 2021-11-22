Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Monday heading into the holiday-shortened week. Major European markets were mixed. TSX future also gained as crude prices advanced.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to all three key U.S. indexes were in positive territory with Dow futures up by more than 100 points. The S&P and Nasdaq are coming off a winning week with the tech-heavy Nasdaq adding more than 1 per cent. The Dow, however, bucked the trend, finishing down 1.3 per cent on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Friday’s session off 0.38 per cent.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and will close early on Friday for American Thanksgiving.

“Based on the historical data, the Thanksgiving week is a strong week for the U.S. equities; there is a two-thirds chance that we will see the US stocks up on the day before and after Thanksgiving,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Of course, the Black Friday sales will be closely watched this week and the expectations are quite strong. The National Retail Federation predicts that the holiday sales between November and December should increase between 8.5 and 10.5 per cent this year, to somewhere around US$850-billion.”

However, she also noted that at least part of that increase will be the result of inflation, with shoppers paying more for goods.

The other key event for U.S. markets will be the expected naming of the next chair of the Federal Reserve. U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated that he expects to name his pick ahead of the U.S. holiday. The choice appears to have come down to current Fed chair Jerome Powell or Lael Brainard, who is on the Fed’s board of governors.

“Bringing the most dovish of the doves wouldn’t guarantee a longer period of zero rates in the U.S.,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said in an early note. “If the decisions are based on economic fundamentals, the economy is calling for a rate hike. And it’s calling for it quite soon.”

In this country, the CRTC hearing into Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. gets underway. The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports Edward Rogers and Brad Shaw will appear in front of Canada’s telecom regulator on Monday to make their case for why the deal is vital to the future of both telecom companies. The five-day Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission hearing in Gatineau will kick off after weeks of boardroom drama at Rogers, which culminated in the departure of the company’s chief executive, Joe Natale, last week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.16 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.06 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.24 per cent. The prospect of further COVID-19 restrictions has cast a pall over trading. On Friday, Austria announced a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.39 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices saw tentative gains in early going but remained under pressure on reports that Japan is considering releasing strategic reserves. Traders are also watching the worsening COVID-19 situation in parts of Europe.

The day range on Brent is US$77.58 to US$79.64. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.76 to US$76.70. Both benchmarks lost about 3 per cent on Friday to mark their fourth losing week. Early on Monday, Brent and WTI hit their lowest since early October.

Over the weekend, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated he was ready to help fight spiking crude prices after a request from U.S. President Joe Biden to release oil from its emergency stockpile. Reuters reports that Tokyo is exploring ways to bypass a law which permits the release of oil reserves only in cases of supply shortage or natural disasters.

As well, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe is weighing on prices as some regions either impose fresh restrictions or weigh such a move.

“Most of the headlines are short-term bearish for crude prices, but the oil market deficit should still last despite Austria’s nationwide lockdown for 20 days and Germany’s latest restrictions,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “Resistance to mimic Austria is a given, so traders should quickly find out if the short-term pullback is almost over.”

Gold prices, meanwhile, were near a two-week low, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,845.24 per ounce early Monday morning, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 10 at US$1,838.19. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to US$1,846.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer but trading in a narrow range as its U.S. counterpart held not far off the 16-month high seen last week against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79 US cents to 79.18 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Monday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, traded little changed at 96.141, staying within sight of last week’s 16-month high of 96.266, according to figures from Reuters.

The greenback drew support from suggestions from Fed officials last week that the central bank may have to withdraw stimulus at a faster pace to head off rising inflation.

The euro, meanwhile, fell close to its 16-month low amid concerns over the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

The euro slipped 0.25 per cent to US$1.122. That’s close to a 16-month low seen Friday when Austria announced a new lockdown.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.579 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press