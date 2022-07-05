Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures dipped early Tuesday as traders return to work after the long weekend in the U.S. Major European markets lost ground as the session progressed. TSX futures were modestly lower.

Major U.S. indexes were shuttered on Monday for the July 4 holiday and are coming off a losing week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Monday’s session up 0.89 per cent.

“Volatility remains elevated across every asset class to be sure, although a U.S. holiday [on Monday] meant a 12-hour break from the noise,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“What is clear is that the strategy of watching the rooster fight from the sidelines instead of getting involved remains the sensible one,” he said. “The financial markets continue to tie themselves in knots so complicated, that they would give even the saltiest mariner a headache, as they try to price in a recession no recession and its impact on asset prices.”

In the U.S. traders are now looking ahead to the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve on Wednesday and fresh jobs numbers on Friday. Canadian investors also get employment figures Friday morning.

The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that Canadian consumers and businesses expect inflation to remain high for several years, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to announce another oversized interest rate increase next week to prevent rapid consumer price growth from becoming entrenched. The central bank released its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys on Monday.

Those surveys come ahead of next week’s Bank of Canada policy announcements. Markets are expecting the central bank to hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point after the Fed made a similar move in its last policy announcement.

On Tuesday, Canadian investors will get May building permit figures from Statistics Canada as well as the latest home sale figures from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. Toronto home sales numbers follow on Wednesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.47 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.86 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.10 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude prices struggled in early going as recession concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$112.82 to US$114.75. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$107.25 to US$111.45. Brent was modestly lower in the predawn period, giving up early gains, while WTI advanced compared with Friday’s closing price.

“Although oil is trading supported on the day due to improved risk sentiment and the possible easing of U.S. trade tariffs against China, oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair,” Stephen Innes, managing director with SPI Asset Management, said.

Meanwhile, Norwegian offshore workers began a strike Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output.

Reuters reports that Norwegian producer Equinor has said the strike is expected to reduce oil and gas output by 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), of which gas output makes up 27,500 boepd.

In other commodities, gold prices slipped, hit by an elevated U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,805.20 per ounce early Tuesday morning, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,807.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower alongside weaker risk sentiment in the broader markets while its U.S. counterpart touched a fresh two-decade high against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.37 US cents to 77.97 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of global peers, gained 0.8 per cent to 105.98, a new two-decade high for the currency, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to a two-decade low against the U.S. dollar amid continued recession concerns.

The euro’s 0.8-per-cent fall on the day took the currency to its weakest since late 2002.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was also weaker despite that country’s central bank’s decision to raise rates for the third time in as many months.

The Australian dollar slid 0.09-per-cent lower to US$0.6820, after trading as high as US$0.6895 earlier in the day.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 2.882 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada building permits for May.

(10 am ET) U.S. factory orders for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press