Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were modestly lower early Wednesday as traders await the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Overseas, major markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices rebounding somewhat.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all just below breakeven. On Tuesday, indexes saw a mixed session with the Dow closing down more than 100 points, paring losses seen earlier in the day. The Nasdaq finished Tuesday up 1.75 per cent while the S&P 500 closed up 0.2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite ended yesterday down 1 per cent with energy shares shedding more than 6 per cent.

On Wednesday, traders will be awaiting the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, when the central bank hiked rates by an outsized 75 basis points in a bid to bring inflation under control. Markets will be watching for clues about the size of coming rate hikes.

“Having got transitory inflation so utterly wrong and stubbornly clung to a dogma past its sell-by date, if the FOMC blinks now, they may as well do an Elvis and leave the building,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

The Fed minutes are due at 2 p.m. ET.

In this country, The Globe’s Temur Durrani reports Shopify Inc. is putting off a compensation overhaul that would give its employees more choice in how they are paid, as the Ottawa-based company addresses the challenges posed by its fallen stock price and the persistent sell-off pummelling the technology sector.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.11 per cent each.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 1.22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices bounced in early going after a day of heavy losses as supply concerns provided some support to sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$103 to US$105.85. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$99.03 to US$102.14. Both benchmarks saw their biggest daily drop since March on Tuesday, with WTI falling below US$100 a barrel.

“Oil is slightly up this morning, near the US$100 resistance, but the market rhetoric shifts from buying the dips to selling the tops,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The next downside target is set at US$93, the 200-day moving average, then to US$85, my year-end target.”

However, OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said in a note that oil prices “may be in danger of overshooting to the downside.”

“The price action [on Tuesday], with both contracts trading in near fifteen dollar ranges, hints more at panic and forced liquidation, than a structural change in the tight supply-demand situation globally,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices were modestly higher after dropping more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,768.19 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after it dipped to US$1,762.45, its lowest since mid-December. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to US$1,768.50.

“With gold moving inversely to the US dollar and no other inputs driving the price, gold’s only salvation from here is entirely reliant on a sudden reversal of course by the greenback,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker while its U.S. counterpart held near recent highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 76.54 US cents to 76.85 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Wednesday. May international trade numbers are set to be released Thursday morning followed by June employment figures on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six counterparts, was flat at around 106.5. The greenback fell 0.3 per cent to 135.43 yen. It hit at the end of June its highest since 1998 at 137.

The euro was flat at 1.0266 against the U.S. dollar after hitting its lowest since December 2002 at 1.0236 on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters. Concerns about the impact of high energy prices on the euro zone economy have been weighing on the euro.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 2.811 per cent.

Economic news

(945 am ET) U.S. S&P Global Services/Composite final PMI for June.

(10 am ET) US ISM Services PMI for June.

(10 am ET) U.S. job openings and labor turnover survey for May.

(2 pm ET) U.S. FOMC Minutes from June 14-15 meeting.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press