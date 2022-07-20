Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday as traders await more earnings from corporate America. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed with fresh inflation figures due before the start of trading.

Futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes all held above break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three managed strong gains with the Nasdaq jumping more than 3 per cent while the S&P 500 and Dow both added more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session up 1.84 per cent.

“Earnings have been coming in mixed but nothing too terrible that is unnerving investors,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Stocks are already down significantly this year and disastrous outlooks are what was needed to send the major indexes to fresh lows,” he said.

Shares of Netflix Inc. were up nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after the streaming giant said it lost about 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, averting the worst-case scenario laid out by the company in an early forecast. Netflix had warned earlier in the year that it could lose as many as 2 million subscribers in the quarter.

In releasing its latest results, the company also outlined plans for a less expensive, ad-supported tier next year and said it expects to add 1 million new subscribers in the third quarter.

After Wednesday’s close, markets will get results from Tesla Inc.

In Canada, investors are awaiting a fresh reading on price pressures with the release of June inflation figures by Statistics Canada. Many economists are expecting to see the annual rate of inflation top 8 per cent after hitting 7.7 per cent in May. The numbers are due just before markets open.

“Our economists anticipate Canada’s inflation rate will edge up to 8.0 per cent year-over-year in June (in line with consensus),” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“That would be the highest since 1982. This continued acceleration was likely largely driven by higher food and energy prices – both of which have been boosted by global pressures.”

He said roughly half of inflation recently has been driven by forces outside Canada’s borders.

“Some of those global price pressures have shown clear signs of easing, and we are cautiously optimistic that price growth will slow in the near-term,” he said.

Mr. Cole noted the biggest domestic driver of inflation to-date has been higher housing prices, which have now started to reverse in the wake of sharp rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada surprised markets by hiking rates by a full percentage point, citing the need to temper spiking price pressures.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.19 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX gained 0.06 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.38 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.23 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.67 per cent after a strong handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.11 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices pulled back as traders kept an eye on the COVID-19 situation in China and await U.S. inventory figures later in the session.

The day range on Brent is US$105.44 to US$107.42. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$102.40 to US$103.91.

“The growing COVID concern in China has capped oil prices, and the near-term contract action has veered south despite a weaker USD and supported risk,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

China’s tough zero-COVID policy along with fresh outbreaks have raised concerns about the potential for new restrictions that could temper demand in one of the world’s top oil consumers.

Meanwhile, traders will get U.S. government inventory figures shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels last week, close to market forecasts. Figures due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will offer a more official count.

Energy markets have also been buoyed by reports that Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are likely to restart on time tomorrow following maintenance. The pipeline accounts for more than a third of Russian natural exports to the European Union. It was closed for maintenance on July 11 and European governments had feared Moscow would extend the closure as a tactic in its war in Ukraine.

In other commodities, gold prices slid in early going.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,707.95 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,705.50.

“Gold’s inability to hold onto even modest rallies in prices, even as the U.S. dollar falls and U.S. bonds trade sideways, is a major concern,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Risk remains heavily skewed towards the downside.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer, trading in a narrow range, while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.62 US cents to 77.79 US cents.

Canadian markets get June inflation figures ahead of the opening bell.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was flat on the day around 106.6, according to figures from Reuters. Markets are now only expecting a 23-per-cent chance that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by a full percentage point at its policy meeting late this month.

The euro, meanwhile was near a two-week high against the U.S. dollar ahead of Thursday’s rate decision by the European Central Bank. Reports have suggested the central bank is weighing a rate hike of between 25 basis points and 50 basis points. It would be the first hike by the ECB in a decade.

Early Wednesday, the euro rose as much as 0.5 per cent to US$1.02730, the highest since early June, before pulling back.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar hit a three-week high at US$0.6927 after that country’s central bank struck a hawkish tone on future rate hikes.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down at 2.989 per cent.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada consumer price index for June.

(830 am ET) Canada industrial product price index for June and raw materials price index.

(10 am ET) U.S. existing home sales for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press