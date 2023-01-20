Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Friday but key indexes still looked set for weekly losses as recession and interest rate concerns persist. Major European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. TSX futures were largely unchanged.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes all held around break even. On Thursday, the Dow and S&P 500 posted their third day of losses in a row with the Dow turning negative for the year. The Nasdaq closed the session down 0.96 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day down 0.17 per cent.

“Traders are concerned about the Fed’s monetary policy and they are concerned that perhaps they priced things wrong when it comes to the Fed monetary policy,” AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

“Basically, the anticipation among investors and traders has been that the Fed is more than likely to slow down the pace of interest rate as inflation has eased off from its 40-year high.”

However, he said, economic figures released this week changed things, offering little clear direction on how soon the Fed would begin slowing the pace of rate hikes.

In Canada, investors will get November retail sales figures before the start of trading. Early estimates suggested a 0.5-per-cent decline for the month.

“This is the last data release ahead of next Wednesday’s BoC rate announcement and is unlikely to do much to settle the debate between no change and a 25-basis-point hike,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

On Wall Street, shares of streaming giant Netflix were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading after the company added 7.66 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, topping Wall Street forecasts of 4.57 million. Net income fell to US$55-million or 12 US cents a share, from US$607-million or US$1.33 a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.9 per cent to US$7.85-billion, in line with expectations.

As well, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced he will step down as chief executive, handing the reins to his long-time partner and co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, and the company’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.40 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.82 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up and on track for a weekly gain as China’s reopening continues to fuel optimism over demand.

The day range on Brent was US$86.14 to US$87.13 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$80.45 to US$81.33. Both benchmarks were headed for a weekly gain of more than 1 per cent ahead of the North American open.

“Many traders believe that it is highly likely that we are going to see higher demand coming from China as it continues to dismantle its COVID policies,” AvaTrade’s Naeem Aslam said in a note.

“The crude inventory data also shows that there are little to no chances of inventory build-up which is another encouraging sign for the price action.”

In other commodities, gold prices hit their best levels since last April and looked set for a fifth straight week of gains as markets weigh the future path for rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,931.59 per ounce by early Friday morning. Prices rose 0.6 per cent this week so far.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,933.00.

“Gold prices are rallying as investors seek safety as recession and default risks won’t be going away anytime soon,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart edged higher but still traded near its lowest level in seven months against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.20 US cents to 74.39 US cents in the early permarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 102.17, holding narrowly above Wednesday’s seven-month lows, according to figures from Reuters. The index is down more than 1 per cent so far this year.

The euro was flat at US$1.0834, while Britain’s pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2342, after U.K. data showed a surprise drop in retail sales in December, as British shoppers bought less, but spent more, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.433 per cent early Friday morning.

More company news

Google-parent Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters. The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp said it would lay off 10,000 workers. The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press