Bonterra Energy’s CEO and CFO bet against short-sellers

According INK data, Bonterra Energy is one of the five most shorted stocks on the TSX as a percentage of float. The shorts have had a nice ride with the stock off 60 per cent over the past three months. But have they overstayed their welcome? Bonterra chief executive officer George Fink is betting they have. He has spent $345,054 buying stock in the public market since Dec. 1. Chief financial officer Robb Thompson has also been buying, spending $49,230 on public market purchases over the same time frame.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.