Toronto-based Brookfield Corp. (BN-T) is a giant international conglomerate with $850 billion in assets. It can trace its roots back over a century. Its businesses include asset management, real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, insurance, and more.

It’s a great business success story. Too bad that it seems to go out of its way to confuse its investors.

Several years ago, the company began to spin off some of its operations into separate units, partially owned by the parent company and partially by outside investors. That led to the creation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN-T), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN-T), Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN-T), Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE-T) and Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY.UN-T). Some of these spin-offs became popular with investors, others not so much. The moves raised more equity capital for the company to reinvest, and eventually won market acceptance.

Then came a share distribution that left investors with spinning heads. Last December, the parent company, which had been known as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM-T), was renamed Brookfield Corporation, with a new trading symbol of BN in Toronto and New York. Shareholders retained their stock in BN and also received one share of the new Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for every four shares of BN owned. BAM was redefined as “a leading, globally diversified, pure-play asset management business with approximately 50 unique product offerings and strategies that span a wide range of risk-adjusted returns, including opportunistic, value-add, core, super-core and credit”.

In short, the new BAM was a more tightly focused company. If you owned 100 shares of the old BAM, you now owned 100 shares of BN plus 25 shares of the new BAM after the distribution.

Based on the emails I received, it took a while for investors to grasp what had happened. Now Brookfield has introduced a new twist that has shareholders wondering what to do. Here’s an email I received last week.

“We are an Ottawa couple 82 and 79 years old. We own shares Brookfield Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management in our TFSA accounts. We have just received notice of a tender offer from Brookfield to which we must reply soon. We are currently away in France. We find this tender offer very confusing. Can you shed some light on it?,” ask Marsha and Warren B.

I can see why they’re puzzled. This deal is even more baffling than the BAM spin-off.

Brookfield is offering BN shareholders the right to exchange their holdings for shares of Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE-T) on a one-for-one basis. The offer is open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and allows up to 40 million shares to be exchanged.

The company says the reason for the offer is to increase the equity base and market capitalization of Brookfield Reinsurance without any dilution to Brookfield Corporation or Brookfield Reinsurance shareholders. BNRE is very thinly traded; the average daily trading volume in Toronto is very low at 17,379 and is about half that in

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.