Monday November 13

Canada’s Remembrance Day (stock markets open, bond markets closed)

China’s aggregate yuan financing, new loans and money supply

Japan machine tool orders

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for October.

Earnings include: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; Orla Mining Ltd.; Power Corp. of Canada; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Tyson Foods Inc.; XP Inc.

Tuesday November 14

Euro zone GDP

(4:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle participates in a panel on “Challenges for Financial Stability and Financial Regulation amid Heightened Uncertainty” in Zurich.

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for October. The Street is forecasting an increase of 0.1 per cent from September and up 3.3 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings include: Africa Oil Corp.; Aya Gold & Silver Inc.; Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund; Dream Unlimited Corp.; Headwater Exploration Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; H&R REIT; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Strathcona Resources Ltd.; Torex Gold Resources Ltd.

Wednesday November 15

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investments

Japan GDP and industrial production

Euro zone industrial production and trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for September. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.7 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for September. Estimate is a flat reading from August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for September. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 20.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for October. The Street is expecting a decline of 0.3 per cent from September (or a 0.2-per-cent drop excluding automobiles)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for October. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from September and 2.0 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for October. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 1.5 per cent for both.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for October. Estimate is a year-over-year increase of 1.5 per cent

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for September.

Also: U.S. President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

Earnings include: Cisco Systems Inc.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; Metro Inc.; NetEase Inc.; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Seabridge Gold Inc.; Target Corp.; TJX Companies Inc.; Well Health Technologies Corp.

Thursday November 16

Japan’s trade deficit and core machine orders

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for October. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 2.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 11. Estimate is 222,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for October. The Street is projecting a decline of 0.3 per cent from September and a drop of 1.8 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for November.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for October. Consensus is a month-over-month decline of 0.3 per cent with capacity utilization sliding 0.2 per cent to 79.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for November.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for November.

Earnings include: Alibaba ADR; Applied Materials Inc.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Macy’s Inc.; Ross Stores Inc.; Sigma Lithium Resources Corp.; Strathcona Resources Ltd.; Walmart Inc.

Friday November 17

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for October. Estimates are month-over-month declines of 0.1 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for October. The Street expects an annualized rate decline of 0.6 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for October. Consensus is a decline of 1.4 per cent on annualized rate basis.

Earnings include: Real Matters Inc.