Monday August 28
UK markets closed
(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for August.
Earnings include: BYD Co. Ltd. ADR; Heico Corp.
--
Tuesday August 29
Japan jobless rate
Germany consumer confidence
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for June. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.9 per cent from May but a decline of 1.4 per cent year-over-year.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for June. Estimate is a rise of 0.6 per cent from May and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for August. Estimate is a reading of 116.5, down from 117.0 in July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for June.
Earnings include: Baidu Inc.; Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Best Buy Co. Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; HP Inc.; Ngex Minerals Ltd.
--
Wednesday August 30
Euro zone economic and consumer confidence
Germany CPI
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q2. The Street is projecting an annualized rate rise of 2.4 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q2 (preliminary reading). Estimate is a year-over-year decline of 6.1 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for July. Consensus is a decline of 0.8 per cent month-over-month.
Earnings include: National Bank of Canada; Perseus Mining Ltd.; Salesforce Inc.
--
Thursday August 31
China PMI
Japan retail sales and industrial production
Germany employment and retail sales
Euro zone CPI and jobless rate
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug 27. Estimate is 235,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for July. The Street expects month-over-month increases of 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for July. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and up 4.2 per cent year-over-year.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for August.
Earnings include: Broadcom Inc.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Laurentian Bank of Canada; Lululemon Athletica Inc.; UBS Group AG; VMware Inc.
--
Friday September 1
Japan, China and Germany manufacturing PMI
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian real GDP for Q2. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 1.2 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for June. The Street expects a month-over-month decline of 0.2 pert cent.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August.
Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for August.
Earnings include: Canadian Western Bank