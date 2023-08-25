Monday August 28

UK markets closed

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for August.

Earnings include: BYD Co. Ltd. ADR; Heico Corp.

--

Tuesday August 29

Japan jobless rate

Germany consumer confidence

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for June. The Street is expecting an increase of 0.9 per cent from May but a decline of 1.4 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for June. Estimate is a rise of 0.6 per cent from May and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for August. Estimate is a reading of 116.5, down from 117.0 in July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for June.

Earnings include: Baidu Inc.; Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Best Buy Co. Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; HP Inc.; Ngex Minerals Ltd.

--

Wednesday August 30

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

Germany CPI

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q2. The Street is projecting an annualized rate rise of 2.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q2 (preliminary reading). Estimate is a year-over-year decline of 6.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for July. Consensus is a decline of 0.8 per cent month-over-month.

Earnings include: National Bank of Canada; Perseus Mining Ltd.; Salesforce Inc.

--

Thursday August 31

China PMI

Japan retail sales and industrial production

Germany employment and retail sales

Euro zone CPI and jobless rate

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug 27. Estimate is 235,000, up 5,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for July. The Street expects month-over-month increases of 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for July. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and up 4.2 per cent year-over-year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for August.

Earnings include: Broadcom Inc.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Laurentian Bank of Canada; Lululemon Athletica Inc.; UBS Group AG; VMware Inc.

--

Friday September 1

Japan, China and Germany manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian real GDP for Q2. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 1.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for June. The Street expects a month-over-month decline of 0.2 pert cent.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for August.

Earnings include: Canadian Western Bank