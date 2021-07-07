Canada’s ‘bizarro’ housing market may be peaking: BMO

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Canada’s ‘bizarro’ housing market may be peaking: BMO

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Is the Canadian housing market reaching a peak? BMO economist Robert Kavcic sees price acceleration slowing, although the supply and demand imbalance suggests some further upside.

“Home sales in Toronto and Vancouver continued to cool in June, but let’s keep in mind that we’re still ‘cooling’ from astronomical levels. In both cities, sales activity remained above pre-COVID norms in the month. The overall market balance continues to support solid price gains. In Toronto and Vancouver, benchmark prices were up 19.9% y/y and 14.5% y/y, respectively. Detached homes continue to lead, but condo prices are showing positive momentum too. This is still a very strong market, but peak momentum is behind us. Prices in some segments might be finding resistance. It will be curious to see how this bizzaro cycle plays out from here— that is, does economic reopening and expansion lead to a softer housing market, rather than a stronger one (as in a ‘normal’ period)”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Canada’s ‘bizarro’ housing market begins to cool” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Orthopedics stocks are one of my favourite investment themes primarily because of population demographics, which is why I bought a position in Stryker Corp in late 2019. Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch’s most recent research report reiterated bullish ratings not only on Stryker but also on Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Nuvation Bio Inc. and Nevro Corp.,

“We hosted our second installment in the “Three Doctors in July” conference call series with a Neurosurgeon from Florida (Dr. Babu). The call focused on the physician’s spine and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) patients, highlighting that patient volumes have been steadily improving month-over-month, given meaningful pent up demand that should continue into next year. With patient comfort in returning to the hospital rising, she sees monthly volumes increasing sequentially in 2Q21 and expected to rise further in July, August, and September (she is delaying her vacation plans until the end of August and working weekends to address the increased volumes). She’s excited about the opportunity to utilize SCS devices for PDN (“a debilitating disease without a lot of options”) as well as NSRBP, and is looking towards using a spine robot (views as standard of care). We rate shares of ABT, BSX, JNJ, MDT, NUVA, NVRO, and SYK Buy.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi update on one of my favourite sectors” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from BMO’s Mr. Kavcic, in a separate report, a warning about upcoming Canadian inflation,

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the themes of the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey was that businesses expect the economy to heat up through the second half of the year. That includes things like sales growth and investment intentions. At the same time, there seems to be a clear eye on quickly tightening conditions which are (or will be) leading to price/wage pressures. The combined share of firms with some or significant difficulty meeting demand jumped to the highest on record in Q2. At the same time, while labour shortages have not quite shown up significantly yet (though some industries are facing late-cycle pressure already), hiring plans jumped to a record high, and wage growth expectations (by firms) rose to the highest since the late-2000s. For monetary policy: This all suggests that conditions might be tighter than most think, or at least could become tight in a hurry. For fiscal policy: Firms are ready to hire in bulk; they’ll need workers in the labour force and are expecting to pay up. The case for ongoing pandemic-era support is waning fast. "

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Canadian inflation pressure building” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “U.S officials have revoked thousands of Canadian NEXUS cards” – CBC

Tweet of the Day: " @TheStalwart If you really believe a new, higher inflationary regime is coming, you can make a lot of money right now betting that the market is wrong” – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies