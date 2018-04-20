CEO buying as Surge Energy cash flow jumps

Today, we look at light- and medium-gravity crude oil focused Surge Energy Inc.

Over the past 3 months, chief executive Paul Colborne has spent $415,343 buying shares in the public market. This comes as the company has been buying back shares and increasing cash flow.

Fourth-quarter adjusted funds flow was 14 cents a basic share, up from 10 cents a year earlier. Fundamentals may now be catching the eyes of investors. The stock closed above its 200-, 50-, and 20-day moving averages on April 10 and has remained above since.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.