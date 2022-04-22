Nickel 28 Capital Corp. CONXF has been at or near the top of our monthly Top 20 Mining & Crypto Report for the past year, during which the stock price has more than tripled. It has benefited from rising nickel prices thanks to its 8.6 per cent interest in the producing Ramu nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea. Only time will tell if the stock has more room to run, but CFO Conor Kearns appears to be betting on it. He spent $264,353 picking up shares last week.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

