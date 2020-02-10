 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

This is what those predicting the death of value investing are missing

Norman Rothery
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Value investors are lamenting the state of the market. Problem is, high-tech growth-oriented firms have taken flight despite their lofty valuations while stodgy value stocks have been left behind.

The situation has caused many value managers to eat crow when discussing their results with clients. While value lost the relative performance race in recent years, its absolute returns have been reasonably good over the past decade.

To examine the state of the U.S. market in more detail, I turn to data compiled by Kenneth French, professor of finance at Dartmouth College. I start by tracking the market portfolio, which follows the largest 30 per cent of the country’s stocks and is weighted by market capitalization, like most indexes. The market portfolio advanced by an average of 10.9 per cent annually from the end of June, 1951, through to the end of December, 2019. (All of the returns herein are expressed in U.S. dollar terms, include dividend reinvestment, are based on monthly data, and do not include fees, taxes, or inflation.)

Story continues below advertisement

The market posted solid gains but two different value portfolios fared even better. Both start with the largest half of U.S. stocks and then narrow in on the 30 per cent with the best value characteristics. One portfolio tracks stocks with the lowest price-to-book-value ratios (P/B) and the other follows stocks with the lowest price-to-earnings ratios (P/E). The value portfolios are rebalanced each summer and are equally weighted.

The low-P/E portfolio climbed by an average of 15 per cent annually from the end of June, 1951, through to the end of December, 2019. The low-P/B portfolio gained an average of 13.9 per cent annually over the same period. They handily beat the market.

The long-term returns might inspire peacocking rather than crow-eating from value investors. But recent returns haven’t been as pleasant.

You can examine the performance of the value portfolios in the accompanying graph. It shows how well they fared relative to the index over rolling 10-year periods.

Value’s outperformance over

rolling 10-year periods

Average annual excess return (percentage points)

14

Low-P/E portfolio

Low-P/B portfolio

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

norman rothery (data via prof. kenneth french)

Value’s outperformance over

rolling 10-year periods

Average annual excess return (percentage points)

14

Low-P/E portfolio

Low-P/B portfolio

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: norman

rothery (data via prof. kenneth french)

Value’s outperformance over rolling 10-year periods

Average annual excess return (percentage points)

14

Low-P/E portfolio

Low-P/B portfolio

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: norman rothery

(data via prof. kenneth french)

For instance, the low-P/E portfolio trailed the market by an average of 1.6 percentage points a year over the 10 years through to the end of 2019. The portfolio also lagged earlier in 2019, in 2016, and during the internet bubble near the turn of the century. Otherwise it handily beat the market over the other 10-year periods.

The low-P/B portfolio performed well over the long term, but not quite as well as the low-P/E portfolio. It’s fair to say that the low-P/B approach has been subjected to a fair degree of criticism in recent years. Many analysts point out that book value does a poor job of reflecting the worth of intellectual property, which has become an important factor in recent decades. As a result, the ratio is missing some of what the modern world has to offer. On the other hand, the low-P/B portfolio might simply be in one of its periodic funks.

Trailing the market isn’t fun, but the situation is hardly dire in an absolute sense. The market gained an average of 13.6 per cent annually over the past decade. It beat the low-P/E portfolio’s 12 per cent average annual return and the low-P/B portfolio’s 11 per cent average annual return. They all posted double-digit average annual gains, which is pretty good.

Story continues below advertisement

As it happens, the value portfolios were profitable over all of the rolling 10-year periods in the record. The same can not be said for the market, which lost money over the 10 years through to the end of 2008.

Despite the recent rough patch, value investors should take heart and focus on the long term. The time will come when they will be able to once again fluff their feathers and strut their stuff in the performance parade.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies