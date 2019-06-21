Friday’s Insider Report: CEO and President cash out millions as this dividend stock nears its record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on June 13, director Janet Woodruff purchased 1,420 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $32.30, lifting her account balance to 1,998 shares.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)
On June 18, Günther Birkner divested 56,700 shares at a price per share of $65 with 70,260 shares remaining in the account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $3.6-million. Mr. Birkner is the president of Innovia Films, a division of CCL Industries.
On June 10 and June 11, president and chief executive officer Geoffrey Martin exercised his options, receiving 56,250 shares at a cost per share of $27.478, and sold 56,250 shares at an average price per share just below $64. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $2-million. After these transactions, his portfolio held 636,422 shares.
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)
On June 10, Jean-Michel Baticle, president – western and southern Europe operations, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $99.78, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $292,000.
TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T)
On June 7, Allen Hagerman, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $13.74, leaving 5,000 shares in his account.