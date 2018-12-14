Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests nearly $265,000 in this stock yielding over 7%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

On Dec. 7, chair of the board Marvin Romanow invested nearly $265,000 in shares of the company. He bought 30,000 shares at a price per share of $8.82, raising his account’s holdings to 81,856 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.25 cents per share, or 63 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 7 per cent.

Granite Real Estate Income Trust (GRT.UN-T)

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, the president and chief executive officer Kevan Gorrie invested approximately $115,000 in units of the REIT. He purchased a total of 2,100 units at an average price per unit of approximately $54.74, increasing his portfolio’s position to 17,100 units.

Previously, we reported that between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, the chief financial officer Ilias Konstantopoulos acquired a total of 5,000 units at a price per unit of approximately $23.17, raising his portfolio’s holdings to 10,359 units. The total purchase price amounted to over $280,000.

The REIT currently pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 22.7 cents per unit, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5 per cent.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T)

On Dec. 11, chief financial officer Kay Brekken sold 6,240 shares at a price per share of $20.0218 with 21,386 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceed from the sale totaled nearly $125,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

On Dec. 12, chairman of the board James Pantelidis acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $16.59, increasing his account balance to 25,000 shares. The cost of the purchase totaled nearly $83,000.

Previously, we reported that Douglas Nalette, senior vice-president – operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (50,000) at a price per share of $18.0272 on Nov. 16 with 123,726 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $900,000.